Marc Diakiese Is Ready To Take On The World

“Bonerusher” went from an undefeated fighter to a three-fight skid in just over a year. He was forced to look in the mirror and reevaluate what was holding him back from reaching his true potential.

Then it dawned on him that he needed those losses to mature and find himself.

“Before when I was fighting, I was fighting for people, and even though that’s something I love doing, I would listen to their reactions,” Diakiese told UFC.com. “I’m an emotional fighter and I hear what they say about me and I’d go with it and go out and try to do crazy stuff. But now it’s about me thinking and not going in going crazy. I feel more like a fighter rather than someone just trying to be special.”

Diakiese is quick to clarify his previous statement, noting that he is a special talent that was too focused on impressing critics during that losing streak rather than loving what he does.