Marc Diakiese Becoming A Professional

After starting his UFC career on a three-fight win streak, the Congo native currently holds a 6-5 record in the promotion. Despite the inconsistent results, “Bonecrusher” isn’t deterred from his goal of becoming the best lightweight in the world.

Part of this inconsistency was due in large part from the COVID-19 pandemic that made competing regularly quite difficult. Amidst numerous training and travel restrictions that directly impact an athlete’s life, Diakiese couldn’t step into the Octagon as often, or as prepared, as he’d like.

Since returning to his optimal training regimen, it’s time for Diakiese to make his push towards the lightweight rankings. The first step: finishing Hadžović quickly.

“I feel like I was not as active because of [COVID-19],” Diakiese said. “But now, obviously, got things rolling again so I’d like to be more active. Honestly, I’m trying to put this guy out quick so I can try to get on [the UFC Paris] card.”

In hopes of getting that result, “Bonecrusher” made a mental switch. Before, Diakiese entered bouts with no clear-cut direction for where he wanted the fight to go and adapting to how his opponent was fighting.