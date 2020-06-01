Marc-Andre Barriault Ready To Unleash The Beast

“Everything went very fast for me this last year,” said the French-Canadian middleweight. “I was coming in after a huge year with TKO, being a double-champ, riding an eight-fight winning streak. I was just so confident and I wanted to keep the momentum going, but I didn’t take the time to realize how it is to be in the UFC.”

After taking just a single loss in a dozen fights outside of the Octagon, the 30-year-old went 0-3 inside the UFC cage in 2019, landing on the wrong side of the scorecards in bouts with Andrew Sanchez, Krzysztof Jotko, and Junyong Park, with all three bouts coming in an eight-month stretch between May and December.

“I think I was a little bit overwhelmed by everything,” said Barriault, who won the middleweight and light heavyweight titles in the Canadian regional promotion before graduating to the UFC. “When I look at my first three fights in the UFC, I was not impressed with myself because I was not the same beast I was before. I think I tried to look good and I just need to unleash the beast in every moment because that’s who I am.”

Barriault’s experiences last year and his assessment of his performances are not uncommon.

Numerous talented fighters have graduated from the regional circuit riding a wave of momentum, certain that everything will remain the same when they cross the threshold into the UFC Octagon, only to be given a cold dose of reality once they get there.

But Barriault wasn’t badly beaten in any of his fights — he lost his debut with 29-28 scores across the board, landed on the wrong side of a split decision verdict in his bout against Jotko, and again went the distance when he returned in December, losing on the scorecards 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.

No one likes to lose, and three consecutive setbacks will weigh on anyone, but what is most important is how a fighter deals with those setbacks. The mental side of things is often more important than anything else, which is why Barriault’s focus throughout his camp has been on leaving what happened last year in the past and treating this weekend’s bout with Piechota as a new beginning.