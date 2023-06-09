Marc-André Barriault: ‘I’m Ready To Dance In The Flames’

“Since the last fight, every day I just focus on winning the day,” Barriault said. “I want to be the best every day, one day at a time. For this camp, I just kept the momentum rolling from my last fight in March. Now, I focus more on quality over quantity. When I feel like I need some rest, I’m not mad at myself anymore if I need to take a day off. I’m just having a good time with my wife, my dogs, go to the beach, and I’m just giving good rest to my body and mind. And then, the day after I’m ready to go.”

UFC 289 Embedded: All Episodes

Now that Barriault is able to travel again, his next stop is back to Canada to challenge Anders. Barriault’s first two UFC bouts took place in his home country, Ontario and Alberta, respectively, and looking back at his debut, Barriault is excited to feel that same energy from the crowd this time around.

“I made my UFC debut in Ottawa back in 2019,” Barriault said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t go my way but the crowd, the atmosphere, everything was great. But, at that time, I wasn’t the fighter and human that I am now so I’m really looking forward to enjoying all the moments of fight week, the weigh-ins and fight night.”

“[During my walkout], as soon as I saw the crowd, my name everywhere, the Canadian flag, I was like, ‘OK, this is real.’ Right now, I want to stay in the moment, but I also want to keep all the energy from the crowd and put on a good show.”