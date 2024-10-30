Marc-Andre Barriault Even Keeled Heading Into Edmonton

As Marc-Andre Barriault readies to make his third appearance of the year this weekend in Edmonton opposite Dustin Stoltzfus, the French-Canadian veteran is in the midst of a two-year rollercoaster ride.

“With all my ups and downs in my career, to be back here in Edmonton, in Canada, I feel blessed that the UFC always thinks of me when it’s time to build a nice card,” Barriault said on Tuesday morning, brimming with energy as he looks to snap a two-fight skid on Saturday. “I think I’ve been battle-tested before a lot and people know that every time I have a challenge or setback, I know how to bounce back, so it’s not very hard for me to say, ‘Okay, it’s time to go forward and do what’s best for me.’”

Last year, the South Florida-based “Powerbar” posted a pair of victories, stopping Julian Marquez in March at UFC 285 before out-working Eryk Anders at UFC 289 in Vancouver in a bout that earned Fight of the Night honors. The double gave the 34-year-old middleweight three wins in his last four fights, with his lone setback coming against surging Top 10 fighter Anthony Hernandez and positioned him for bigger opportunities at the start of the 2024 campaign.

In January at UFC 297, he landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in a tight battle with Chris Curtis, and then in June at UFC 303, Barriault ran afoul of promising Dana White’s Contender Series grad Joe Pyfer, who stopped him in 85 seconds. In the span of six months, all the positive momentum he’d built the year before was washed away, leaving the resilient native of Gatineau, Quebec in need of a bounce-back this weekend.