MARC-ANDRE BARRIAULT AIMS TO KEEP MOMENTUM ROLLING

Stuck on a three-fight losing streak and making the walk on the final fight of his contract, the 35-year-old veteran knew his back was against the wall as he readied to step into the fray at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

But, at the same time, the French-Canadian middleweight was in familiar surroundings, competing in his home province for the first time in nearly seven years, in an arena he’d had success in previously, which made everything leading up to his preliminary card scrap with Silva feel comfortable and easy.

“I was aware of everything,” Barriault said with a smile from his hotel room in Abu Dhabi, where he’s set to face off with Shara Magomedov on the main card of this weekend’s UFC on ABC fight card from Etihad Arena. “I’m not gonna lie: I knew my back was against the wall, for sure, but I feel like every time my back was against the wall, something happens inside of me. When I don’t have anything to lose, I just focus on myself and I know I can do great things.

“Honestly, I feel like the fight in Montreal was kind of easy for me — going back to my roots, seeing my people, speaking the same language,” he added. “The whole fight week in Montreal was fun for me; I had no nerves at all, everything was in a flow state.”