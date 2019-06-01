The Many Layers Of Tony Ferguson

There is nothing conventional about the former Ultimate Fighter winner, from the way he trains to the unique approach he takes when sharing information from his fight camps on social media.

Ferguson loves to push the boundaries of what will get him ready for a fight, which has transformed him into a master of reinvention by incorporating everything from resistance training to parkour-like training sessions that have him bouncing around the gym like he’s about to audition to play Keanu Reeves’ stand-in for the next “John Wick” sequel.

“It’s actually just having fun with it and not getting bored,” Ferguson explained when asked about his unique approach to training. “I come from a three-sport background. I played football, baseball and wrestling, I played three different sports growing up and that really stuck with me.

Order UFC 238 For Any Device!

“So when I find myself not getting bored but almost starting to peak, I make sure and change it up just like the seasons. I make sure I keep it fresh.”