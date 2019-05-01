Manuwa Readies For Next Chapter After Retirement

He didn’t need to. Winner of 17 of his 23 MMA bouts, with 15 of those wins coming by way of knockout, Manuwa got a late start in the pro game at 28, but he never saw his age as a roadblock to his success.

“I’ve got good genes, and I haven’t got that many miles on the clock,” he said, and age wasn’t an issue as he won six of his first eight UFC bouts. A four-fight losing streak would prompt him to announce his retirement earlier this month after a loss to Aleksandar Rakic in Stockholm, and it was a good call for the family man who had nothing left to prove.

In an Instagram post discussing his decision, Manuwa spoke of his family and it reminded me of an early interview where I asked how his kids were taking his day job as a prizefighter. He said that every time he went to the gym, they said the same thing:

“Daddy, don’t hurt yourself.”

Daddy’s home now, ready for the next chapter.