Manuel Torres Wants To Be Feared

“He fights like he’s double-parked” is a turn of phrase the late Thomas Gerbasi once broke out that has stuck with me ever since, and there is no fighter on the UFC roster who embodies that ethos more than Manuel Torres.
Through his first 20 professional bouts, the Dana White’s Contender Series grad has been out of the first round just once, the lone occurrence happening eight years ago in the semifinals of a tournament where he dusted off his finals opponent in a little over two minutes later that same evening to earn his eighth consecutive victory to start his career.
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Since landing in the UFC, “El Loco” has amassed a 5-1 record, never venturing beyond the first five minutes while collecting Performance of the Night bonuses for each of his wins.
“I don’t know how that happened, but ever since I was a little kid, I just wanted to finish the fights; I wanted to get out of there and to knock my opponent out,” Torres said with a laugh. “That’s how things have happened, and I’ve always thought that’s how you become the best in the world, and that’s what I want to do — I want to be the best in this.
“I want to be feared,” he added. “I want to be the Mike Tyson that people fear, and I have the mentality that I’m gonna be the best in the world, and I’m gonna beat them all.”
In just four years on the roster, the 31-year-old finisher has gone from a dangerous but unproven knockout artist to a member of the lightweight elite, entering Saturday’s contest with Rafael Fiziev positioned at No. 13 in the UFC’s new Meta rankings, while sitting four places behind his impending opponent in the outgoing media rankings.
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He opened his time in the Octagon with three straight wins, and after landing on the wrong side of the result at UFC 306 at Sphere, the Mexican standout has responded with consecutive dominant efforts against Drew Dober and Grant Dawson, instantly righting the ship and propelling himself forward in the ultra-competitive 155-pound ranks.
“I’m very proud and very happy with the work that was done, how it’s paid off because I get to be in the rankings,” Torres said, reflecting on his first four years on the roster and the way things have played out. “I’m the first Mexican to get into the (lightweight) rankings, to be in the Top 15. Out of all of the fights, (there has been) only one without a bonus. I’m a fighter that goes out there, puts on a show, and earns his money.
“That’s history — no one can take that away from you,” he added. “The accomplishments, these achievements are things no one can take.”
This weekend, he adds another milestone to his list of achievements as he headlines for the first time, venturing to Baku to square off with Fiziev in front of a partisan crowd at the National Gymnastics Arena on Saturday night.
“I was very happy with the news, with the name, with the spot — fighting in the main event, in his home, going to the other side of the world,” Torres said. “I said, ‘Okay! You can count on me!’ I’m ready for this fight.”
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So is everyone who will be tuning in this weekend.
Fiziev is one of the more challenging fighters to rate in the lightweight division at the moment, as his results in no way reflect the level of skill and talent he brings to the Octagon. The 33-year-old earned a unanimous decision win over Ignacio Bahamondes, the lone man to beat Torres in the UFC thus far, last year in Baku, but that stands as his only win in his last five outings.
But two of those losses came on the scorecards against current champ Justin Gaethje, and another was the result of a knee injury, with the loss to Ruffy earlier this year in Sydney already beginning to age well following the dynamic Brazilian’s first-round stoppage win over Michael Chandler at UFC Freedom 250 a couple of weeks back.
Regardless of the wins and losses or where he sits in the divisional hierarchy at the moment, Torres knows this is a massive opportunity, and one he’s eager to take full advantage of on Saturday.
“I thought about this, about what this means, and it’s that I will be one step closer to going for the title,” he said. “God-willing, if that’s what’s supposed to happen, a nice win on Saturday puts me closer to a title shot.”
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Should things play out that way, the ascending knockout artist said he’ll be paying close attention to a high-profile UFC 329 pairing with an eye towards closing out the year by facing off with whoever emerges victorious.
“I’d like to see the result of Paddy Pimblett and (Benoît Saint Denis),” Torres said. “Maybe the winner of that fight, fight one of them towards the end of the year; maybe November, December.
“Let’s see what happens, but I would really love that opportunity. Let’s see if that comes true.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres, live from National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27, 2026. This event airs at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.