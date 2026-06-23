Manuel Torres Wants To Be Feared

Through his first 20 professional bouts, the Dana White’s Contender Series grad has been out of the first round just once, the lone occurrence happening eight years ago in the semifinals of a tournament where he dusted off his finals opponent in a little over two minutes later that same evening to earn his eighth consecutive victory to start his career.

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Since landing in the UFC, “El Loco” has amassed a 5-1 record, never venturing beyond the first five minutes while collecting Performance of the Night bonuses for each of his wins.

“I don’t know how that happened, but ever since I was a little kid, I just wanted to finish the fights; I wanted to get out of there and to knock my opponent out,” Torres said with a laugh. “That’s how things have happened, and I’ve always thought that’s how you become the best in the world, and that’s what I want to do — I want to be the best in this.

“I want to be feared,” he added. “I want to be the Mike Tyson that people fear, and I have the mentality that I’m gonna be the best in the world, and I’m gonna beat them all.”