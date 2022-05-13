Manuel Torres: ‘I’m Here to Knock Out People’

After competing professionally as a mixed martial artist for eight years, Manuel Torres will finally be living that dream he’s long yearned for. With all but one of his 12 wins ending by either knockout or submission, the Mexico native has shown massive amounts of potential. This Saturday, Torres will get a chance to display those world class skills that got him to the dance.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the biggest promotion in the world; it’s still like a dream to me,” said Torres to the media.

While Saturday will be his official UFC debut, this won’t be the first time Torres will be fighting in the Octagon. In October of last year, Torres tested himself on Dana White’s Contender Series against Kolton Englund. Fighting composed and smart, the Chihuahua native passed his test with flying colors, finishing Englund by TKO in the first round.

His performance on the show was certainly worthy of a contract. Torres’s striking looked clean, and his kicks were powerful and never allowed Englund to really get started.