Manuel Torres: A ‘Crazy’ Fighter For A Crazy Event

“(I’m) very happy and excited. We're the first to fight in the Sphere, so that brings me a lot of emotion,” he told UFC.com.

“I think it shows the work that I've done, the work that I've put in. Four fights now, and three with the company. So I think it just goes to show how well I'm doing.”

UFC 306 FULL FIGHTS: Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera | Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo | Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 1 | Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2 | Diego Lopes vs Dan Ige

Torres will face fellow finisher Ignacio Bahamondes in a matchup that screams entertainment just from looking at the fight card. And, for a fighter whose nickname is “El Loco,” a spectacular matchup is exactly what Torres enjoys most.

“I think it's going to be crazy,” he said.

“I think the fans are going to go wild, but so will I! Like I said, I'm very excited!