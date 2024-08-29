Manuel Torres: A ‘Crazy’ Fighter For A Crazy Event

Announcements
Manuel Torres is proud to be able to represent Mexico at Noche UFC, and plans on delivering a spectacular finish to entertain the fans on Mexican Independence Day weekend.
Riyadh Season Noche UFC is going to be a unique experience for everyone involved. The event, at Las Vegas’ spectacular Sphere, has been described by UFC CEO Dana White as “a love letter to Mexico,” and the UFC matchmakers have loaded the card with Mexican talent.
Torres was one of those Mexican fighters that got the call, and the 29-year-old was happy to accept the assignment.
“(I’m) very happy and excited. We're the first to fight in the Sphere, so that brings me a lot of emotion,” he told UFC.com.
“I think it shows the work that I've done, the work that I've put in. Four fights now, and three with the company. So I think it just goes to show how well I'm doing.”
Torres will face fellow finisher Ignacio Bahamondes in a matchup that screams entertainment just from looking at the fight card. And, for a fighter whose nickname is “El Loco,” a spectacular matchup is exactly what Torres enjoys most.
“I think it's going to be crazy,” he said.
“I think the fans are going to go wild, but so will I! Like I said, I'm very excited!
“I’m very happy, I got a really good and strong opponent, so I'm gonna give it my all.”
Torres is riding a six-fight win streak, with all six of those victories coming via first-round finish. The three most recent wins came in the UFC, with back-to-back knockouts of Frank Camacho and Nikolas Motta followed by a rear-naked choke finish of Chris Duncan to take his pro record to 15-2.
Now set for the biggest stage of his career, Torres plans on keeping that run going, and says he plans on delivering another first-round finish against Bahamondes.
“I’m gonna try to do my thing,” he said.
“Obviously, every second of the round I'm thinking I could knock him out in any minute, or in any second. But I'm aware that there's five minutes in a round, so I'm constantly trying to knock him out, or trying to do my thing in order to be successful.
“I think I'm gonna finish him in the first round. I'm gonna try to cut the distance, and I think that's what I'm gonna go for.”
Given his fighting style and penchant for rapid-fire finishes, Torres’ nickname of “El Loco” seems appropriate. And with the UFC’s matchmakers giving him a bout against a fellow rising star in Bahamondes, he says big things are around the corner as he looks to show the world what his brand of Mexican fighting is all about.
“I think what this means is I'm probably going to be moved up to the Top 20, and I think that it means good things for me,” he stated.
“Because I'm one of the only Mexican fighters who has finished his three opponents in the first round.
“They're gonna realize how much of a crazy fighter I am, how successful I am.”
