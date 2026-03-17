Mantas Kondratavicius Out To Prove He Belongs

“It’s a lot because it’s a small country, there’s not many of us, so it’s a big honor to be here to, to represent my country,” said the 26-year-old middleweight, who joins Julija Stoliarenko, Modestas Bukauskas, Ernesta Kareckaite, and Zygimantas Ramaska as Lithuanians to fight under the UFC banner.

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Representation in all forms matters and is especially meaningful in instances like this, when there is such a limited population with whom one can identify. Those moments ring out even louder, and it makes getting to share them with friends and family all the more important.

For the vast majority of European fighters over the last several years, the chances to compete close to home have been few and far between with the UFC’s stops in London and Paris serving as the only regular European locations dating back to pre-pandemic days. When Kondratavicius got word that his debut would be taking place in London, the Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus was overjoyed.