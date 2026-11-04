Mantas Kondratavicius | More Comfortable Every Time

Speaking with Mantas Kondratavicius ahead of his UFC debut earlier this year in London, there was an understandable nervousness as he counted down the days to making the walk to the Octagon for the first time.
The 27-year-old middleweight was only nine fights into his professional career although he’d fought for established promotions like Ares FC and Cage Warriors on his way up and earned his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2025. It all paled in comparison to competing in front of 18,000-plus fans at The O2 Arena, but he stepped up to the occasion and scored a decision win over Antonio Trocoli.
“Of course it was an amazing feeling, amazing experience,” Kondratavicius said. “I didn’t have the perfect camp, couldn’t be in my best shape, but now I feel a lot better, a lot more confident, and I think Saturday will be a good night.”
After having earned all of his previous victories by stoppage, Kondratavicius was forced to grind out a hard-fought win over the Brazilian on the scorecards. He started quickly and has Trocoli hurt at times, but couldn’t put him away, resulting in a three-round battle that tested his mental and physical conditioning.
“Yeah, of course I feel a big change,” he said. “We’re a lot more professional now. I was working a lot with my diet, with my strength and conditioning, with everything. I feel a lot better now and a lot more professional.”
Kondratavicius is also feeling much more comfortable days out from his sophomore appearance against Andre Petroski at UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker.
Watch All The Action Saturday On Paramount+
“Every time, with every fight, I feel a lot better,” he said. “It was my debut in London, so maybe there was more stress, but feeling better, getting better.”
Part of those efforts to feel more comfortable included training alongside fellow Lithuanian UFC fighter Modestas Bukauskas.
After helping Bukauskas prepare for his bout against Oumar Sy at the start of September, Kondratavicius traveled back to England and worked with the veteran light heavyweight, giving Kondratavicius additional confidence heading into his sophomore trek into the Octagon.
“It was an honor for me to help him,” he said. “Modestas is a long time (fighter) in the UFC. He’s a great fighter, and of course it was good for me too — to feel the levels, to feel that I can be with the high-level guys. It was a good experience. I took everything I could from this experience, and I was happy for Modestas that he won and now is ranked… There’s not many of us Lithuanians in the UFC, and it’s good to see my brother doing good.
Stay In The Know With Our Free UFC Newsletter
“It shows me that I am high-level and gives me more confidence,” continued Kondratavicius. “It shows me that I can work with him, so I can work with anybody… Feel more confident, (stronger). I took some good tips from him, from his father.”
He’ll look to put those tips and added confidence to good use this weekend as he steps in against an even more established opponent in Petroski.
Initially scheduled to face fellow DWCS Class of ’25 alum Wes Schultz this weekend, circumstances led him to fighting Petroski, who also lost his foe to injury. Since competing on Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, Petroski is 8-5 in the Octagon but rides into the fight on a three-fight skid.
“We were preparing for Schultz and now it’s Petroski,” Kondratavicius said. “I think Petroski is a better fighter than Schultz, but we’ve been in a great camp, we feel ready… It’s a big honor to fight a guy like Petroski. He’s a veteran, been in the UFC a long time, and has good experience… We were ready for anybody, so when the opportunity came, we didn’t think much. We said, ‘Let’s go! Let’s do it!’”
MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise
After a major learning experience the first time around in London and spending the last seven months adapting to life as a UFC fighter, Kondratavicius has a real simple metric for measuring success this weekend.
“To win!” he said with a smile. “I want to show myself — to show the best version of myself and perform good.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.