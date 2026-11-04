Mantas Kondratavicius | More Comfortable Every Time

The 27-year-old middleweight was only nine fights into his professional career although he’d fought for established promotions like Ares FC and Cage Warriors on his way up and earned his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2025. It all paled in comparison to competing in front of 18,000-plus fans at The O2 Arena, but he stepped up to the occasion and scored a decision win over Antonio Trocoli.

“Of course it was an amazing feeling, amazing experience,” Kondratavicius said. “I didn’t have the perfect camp, couldn’t be in my best shape, but now I feel a lot better, a lot more confident, and I think Saturday will be a good night.”

After having earned all of his previous victories by stoppage, Kondratavicius was forced to grind out a hard-fought win over the Brazilian on the scorecards. He started quickly and has Trocoli hurt at times, but couldn’t put him away, resulting in a three-round battle that tested his mental and physical conditioning.