Mansur Abdul-Malik | The Thinker

But for all his impressive performances inside the cage, it’s his approach to his craft and mature, personal focus that makes the 28-year-old seem even more likely to fulfill his potential.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“I’m grateful for it all, and I’m indifferent to it all,” Abdul-Malik said. “There is so much good There are so many beautiful things that people say about me — the message I get about how I’m inspiring people thousands of miles away and how I’m their favorite fighter — but then you also get a lot of bad too, bad where you question ‘What did I do? Where is this coming from?’… These things come: the good comes just as much as the bad, and the good is good, and the bad is good, and it means nothing to me. I’m grateful for it all because it fuels me with something you cannot see.

“It gives me the idea of ‘I’m gonna prove myself right’ because I’m not focused on proving anyone wrong or right. I’m just focused on proving myself right, and that stuff is gonna come, and it’s gonna come much heavier than it is right now, but I’m prepared and ready for it all.”