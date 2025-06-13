Mansur Abdul-Malik | Smooth Operator

Abdul-Malik has finished everyone he’s faced so far in his young career, with only two of his eight opponents making it out of the first round. None made it past the second. Now, two fights into his UFC career, Abdul-Malik is looking to keep that momentum rolling as he attempts to climb the ranks at 185 pounds.

Abdul-Malik's fight week duties in Atlanta began with him signing fight posters alongside a legend of the sport as he shared some time with former undisputed welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. For a fighter so early in his UFC career, it was a priceless opportunity to chat to someone who’s been there, done it and has the championship belts on the wall to prove it.

"It was a little bit surreal, because not only were we having a chat, but he was asking me very, very intriguing questions, and it kind of made me take a step back," said Abdul-Malik.

"I was like, wait a minute, how many times have I seen this man on Embedded? How many times have I seen this man compete? How many times have I seen him in fight weeks when I wasn't in the UFC, just watching these things on YouTube, imagining and dreaming that I'd be in this position. So it was very, very beautiful.