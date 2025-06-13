Mansur Abdul-Malik | Smooth Operator

Mansur Abdul-Malik is making sure he takes the time to enjoy himself as he looks to win his way to the top of the middleweight division.
Abdul-Malik has finished everyone he’s faced so far in his young career, with only two of his eight opponents making it out of the first round. None made it past the second. Now, two fights into his UFC career, Abdul-Malik is looking to keep that momentum rolling as he attempts to climb the ranks at 185 pounds.
Abdul-Malik's fight week duties in Atlanta began with him signing fight posters alongside a legend of the sport as he shared some time with former undisputed welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. For a fighter so early in his UFC career, it was a priceless opportunity to chat to someone who’s been there, done it and has the championship belts on the wall to prove it.
"It was a little bit surreal, because not only were we having a chat, but he was asking me very, very intriguing questions, and it kind of made me take a step back," said Abdul-Malik.
"I was like, wait a minute, how many times have I seen this man on Embedded? How many times have I seen this man compete? How many times have I seen him in fight weeks when I wasn't in the UFC, just watching these things on YouTube, imagining and dreaming that I'd be in this position. So it was very, very beautiful.
"And he's a great person, too. We were speaking and having these conversations, and he was asking me all these questions, and then we took a picture together. So it was a beautiful little experience. And there's only more to come. When you have that mindset, when you have that sort of gratitude, and when you're kind to people, you sort of invite that. And I'm very, very happy for that."
Abdul-Malik will make the walk to the Octagon for his third UFC fight this weekend as he looks to follow up his two eye-catching UFC victories with a third straight win. It's been a mighty impressive start for the Dana White's Contender Series graduate, and while he feels he could have done even better in his two stoppage wins to date, he said he's happy with how things are progressing so far.
"Things have gone beautifully," he said.
"It could have gone better, 100 percent, but I'm happy, and there's more good to come."
His second-round TKO victory over Nick Klein in February took Abdul-Malik's career record to 8-0, and helped him realize that he's exactly where he needs to be.
"(I learned) That I'm prepared for this moment, I'm prepared for this career and prepared for this lifestyle," he said.
"It's something that I've played in my head, over and over again, and now that I'm here, it just feels familiar.
"I didn't finish him in 30 seconds – that's ideal. And if that doesn't happen, then I'm a little bit dissatisfied. But I'm grateful. I'm grateful for the experience. I'm grateful for how that fight played out. I'm grateful for the things I was able to show in that fight when I got hit with that shot. So there's many things to take away from it. So, all in all, it was good."
Abdul-Malik's next test sees him come up against Cody Brundage, who is entering the bout after an impressive finish of his own – he stopped Julian Marquez in the first round in January. But Abdul-Malik thinks he has the crucial advantages heading into the matchup.
When asked what challenges he expects Brundage to bring on fight night, Abdul-Malik replied, "Challenges are something in your mind. I just see him as a good opponent.
"He's good in many, many areas, but in those areas, I feel like I'm much better. And that's what I see. I see myself as being the winner, God willing."
Abdul-Malik's exciting fighting style and 100 percent finish rate have made him one of the most exciting additions to the UFC roster over the last 12 months. And while he's happy to continue finishing opponents and moving forward, he is excited for the opportunity to showcase his full arsenal over time, all while delivering performances with the two qualities that have made him a can’t-miss prospect in the UFC's middleweight division.
"Fluidity and smoothness. That's me," he said.
"There's a lot of times where you kind of get into new environments and new fights and you don't really show all of yourself, and I really want to show all of myself.
"I want to show all of my skills. I want to show who I truly am – not just as a fighter, but as a person. I want that self-expression to be on 100 percent come fight night."
One man who is helping him achieve that level of performance is his head coach at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Eric Nicksick. The respected coach has helped shape Abdul-Malik's early UFC career, and the 27-year-old is grateful to have him in his corner.
"I owe a lot to that man, literally and figuratively, and the relationship that we have is absolutely beautiful," he said.
"I'm maturing as things come. When it comes to fights, relationships, everything, I'm just becoming better as a man – as a young man and as a fighter – and I owe a lot to him."
With one of the best coaches in the sport in his corner, and blessed with a rare ability to finish opponents in quick order, the future looks bright for Abdul-Malik. And while he'd love to experience a meteoric rise to the top of the middleweight division, he's ready to take the long route, if necessary.
"Rocket ships are a thing, and I feel like I'm going on a shuttle to Mars, so things could go very, very fast," he said.
"But also, I wouldn't be dissatisfied if they were to go slow. I'm grateful to be on this journey and on this path. Every single day in the UFC is a win. Every single day that I get to have another fight in the UFC is a win. Every single day that I get to train is a win. And I'm extremely grateful for the UFC and for every single opportunity that I have within this career. And, with that mindset, with that gratitude, the sky's the limit.
"Speed is a thing. So if it's fast, it's fast. If it's slow, it's slow. But I will be ready and prepared for each and every single way that this thing goes."
Up next, it's Brundage at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and, as Abdul-Malik explained, the name of the game is simply to go out there, give it his all, and enjoy himself.
"It goes down with me having fun," he said.
"I'm honestly never looking for a finish. I'm never looking to stretch out a fight to make it a war and a decision. I'm looking to empty myself each and every single fight, more than I did the fight previous. Then the finishes come, then the wins come, thank God, and it's just going to continue in that way. But I just want to empty myself, and I want to have fun."
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on June 14, 2025. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT.