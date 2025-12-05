Mansur Abdul-Malik | Humble, Thoughtful, Dangerous

Ascending middleweight talent and Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Mansur Abdul-Malik is a walking contradiction.
Outside of the Octagon, he is a soft-spoken, thoughtful young man with a desire to change the perception of mixed martial artists and who they are by carrying himself with grace, leading with softness, and navigating the early parts of fight week in comfortable house slippers, a casual gym set, and round-framed spectacles. But once the canvas is under his feet…
“Inside of the cage, I’m a contradiction to what I am outside of it,” admitted the Xtreme Couture representative, who is slated to face Antonio Trocoli on Saturday evening at T-Mobile Arena, early in the UFC 323 preliminary card slate. “I cannot wait to get in that Octagon. I cannot wait to wipe my feet on that canvas. I cannot wait to look up at the lights, take a deep breath, and know that I’m home.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
“Nobody wants to be in there more than me. Nobody wants to be in there and hear them shut that cage and lock that door more than me. I cannot wait for that moment.”
The passion with which he speaks about crossing the threshold into the eight-sided proving ground fits with depictions of a borderline obsessive student of the craft previously mentioned by his coach, Eric Nicksick.
From the time Abdul-Malik punched his ticket to the UFC with a second-round stoppage win over Wes Schultz to close out the opening week on Season 8 of the Contender Series, the man at the helm of the XC ship has been singing his charge’s praises, playfully ribbing the 28-year-old about his singular devotion to the sport and complete lack of interest in anything else.
Order UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 | How To Watch And Stream UFC 323
How fixated are we talking?
“I’m violently fixated,” Abdul-Malik said with a smile. “If I go to the grocery store or anywhere else, I hate it; I’m in and out. I want to go back home, eat my food, turn on an old Countdown show and just reminisce; feel all those good feelings, watch techniques.
“I want to shut the blinds, light a candle, and be by myself. It might be to the point where it’s a little unhealthy, so now I’m trying to pick up some new hobbies and do other things, but really, I don’t want to do anything else.
“This is all I wanna do, all I wanna care about.”
The fact that he can acknowledge it might be bordering on problematic is a positive, but honestly, his devotion to his craft is as well, and is unquestionably a part of the reason he’s hit the ground running in his first year on the roster.
His contract-winning effort against Shultz was the sixth victory of his career, and competing at this level can be increasingly difficult when you’re short on experience, developing your tools, and still figuring yourself out as a fighter. Abdul-Malik is still green, but the shade has been changing through his first three trips into the Octagon, and it feels like it won’t be long until he’s starting to truly make waves.
This weekend could be the starting point of that shift, as the University of Maryland product strolled into Fight Week looking cool and collected, but with anticipation buzzing through his system.
“I feel charged up,” he said, his words not matching his presentation, fitting into the contradiction aesthetic perfectly. “This is the most energy I’ve felt during a fight week in my experience thus far. I feel good.
“100-percent (it comes from added) experience, being a little bit more strategic with my diet, and being a little bit more mature with things,” he added. “I feel like I’ve graduated from being a freshman to a sophomore now.”
Given that he’s officially in Year 2 on the UFC roster — his promotional debut took place on November 9, 2024 — the freshman-to-sophomore step-up is apt and again fits with not only what is on tap this weekend, but what preceded Saturday’s clash with Trocoli at UFC 323 as well.
Paired off with Cody Brundage in June when the UFC ventured to State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Abdul-Malik dropped the opening round to the more seasoned Factory X Muay Thai representative, but drew level in the middle frame, leaving the outcome hanging in the balance heading into the third. The promising 185-pound prospect came out of the corner hot and took the fight to Brundage, who planted his feet, happy to exchange before Abdul-Malik crashed forward, seemingly stunning his opponent and pounding out a finish.
Replays showed that an accidental clash of heads occurred, prompting Brundage to fall to the canvas and cover up, leaving him unable to continue. Initially, the bout was scored as a victory for the DWCS grad, only for the result to eventually be shifted to a draw after it was determined that the partial third round should not have been scored by the judges according to Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission rules.
“I found out on Twitter, months later,” Abdul-Malik said regarding the change in result. “I read it, I drank my cup of coffee, and I went to the gym, and it was that simple.
“I didn’t think about it. It wasn’t weighing on me, in a positive or (negative) way. It is what it is. That time had passed and that’s all it was. I take it as a learning experience, just as I take my wins as a learning experience.
“It was a draw — I don’t see it as a draw — but when you’re not focused on the result, when you’re focused on the improvement of yourself as a fighter, as an athlete, as a man, these things don’t matter. It wouldn’t matter if I was speaking about it as a win, so it won’t matter now. I don’t take those things too heavily; I don’t take those things to heart.”
What he does focus on and care deeply about, however, is how each opportunity to step into the Octagon advances his career and allows him to progress up the divisional ladder. Though not in any kind of hurry, forward motion is fundamental to all that he does, and with this matchup against Trocoli on Saturday evening, Abdul-Malik is ready to put the months of hard training into practice and take another step forward in his professional journey.
“I’ve been training a long, long time for this, but I’m done with training,” he said with a smile. “I love training, but in my mind, it’s all for a goal, it’s all a purpose, and (competing, moving forward) is that purpose, and I will grab that purpose with both hands.
“It’s gonna mean the next step,” Abdul-Malik responded when asked about closing out 2025 with another victory. “It’s not gonna be too heavy, it’s definitely not gonna be too light, but I’m just gonna take the middle course and enjoy that moment. I’m gonna work for that moment, I’m gonna blow through my opponent’s face 110-percent, I truly believe it. I have the intention of hurting him, and it’s gonna be good.”
Should everything go according to plan this weekend, the sophomore standout will enter 2026 with a zero in the loss column, a trio of UFC victories on his resume, and a tidal wave of momentum gathering behind him.
The middleweight division has become increasingly competitive over the last couple of years, with more promising names pushing forward now than at any other point in recent memory, but Abdul-Malik has all the makings of someone capable of standing out amongst the crowd, and that’s precisely what he intends to do in Year 2 on the roster.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
“Continue to be undefeated, continue to win, continue to dominate and improve my performances, and go up; climb that ladder even more,” he said with a grin, laying out his 2026 aspirations. “Activity, activity, activity; that’s what’s on my mind. Improvement, technique, stakes — all good things.
“I just see my life continuing to be more and more beautiful.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 6, 2025. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.