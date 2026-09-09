Manon Fiorot | ‘The Beast’ Is Back In Enemy Territory

“(In order to make another run at the title again), I have to fight and win against girls in the top-5 I didn’t fight in the past,” Fiorot said. “I think I did a great performance against Jasmine, I think (Grasso) did a great performance against Maycee, so definitely, it was the fight to make, and the winner can go straight for the belt after that.”

When the matchup was booked, it definitely carried title implications, but with each having fairly recent losses to Shevchenko, it wasn’t a clear-cut No. 1 contender fight. However, it took on greater significance last weekend when it was announced that an injury was forcing Shevchenko to relinquish her title and that Silva and China’s Wang Cong would battle for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 332 early next month in Salt Lake City.

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“When I took this fight against Alexa, I’m not sure that (it is) the last fight between me and the title because we know Valentina — she doesn’t fight very often; perhaps one time a year,” Fiorot said. “So, I really don’t think about that when I asked for Alexa… After last week, I understand that clearly there is a way to go straight for the title after that. But step-by-step: first Alexa, then we will see.”

Even before the shakeup atop the division, this weekend’s matchup with Grasso was a must-see contest, especially given how impressive the former champion looked when taking out Barber. Back at full health and firing on all cylinders, Grasso looked like the elite talent that first dethroned Shevchenko and someone capable of doing so again if given the opportunity, making this one of the top non-title fights the promotion could roll out at this moment.