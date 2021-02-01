Manon Fiorot Is Taking Things ‘Step By Step’

That is music to fight fans’ ears, surely. It also falls in line with Fiorot’s desire to get into the Top 15 of the ever-growing flyweight division this year, and the next step on that climb comes Saturday.

Of course, the fight game is a fickle beast. Fiorot said she had three months’ notice to prepare for a bout at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – much more time than her debut. However, some of that prep got tossed out of the window when undefeated debutant Tabatha Ricci stepped in for Maryna Moroz. Although the matchup isn’t as eye-catching in terms of names, Fiorot knows she still has business to handle on June 5.

“My job is fighting, so I’m here to fight,” she said. “If I have to choose, I’d choose a more experienced fighter and a higher-ranked fighter, but this is what it is, so I’m focused on this fight and want to win this with a spectacular move.”