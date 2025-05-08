Manon Fiorot Sees Everything Coming Together

When Fiorot first established herself in the rankings, it seemed like she was tailor-made to push Shevchenko if she could get to a title shot. “Bullet” appeared to have cleaned out the division after seven consecutive defenses with nary a moment of adversity other than her split decision bout with Taila Santos. Nonetheless, Fiorot was on the precipice of a shot following wins over Jennifer Maia and Katlyn Cerminara in 2022, but a slick back-take and submission from Grasso at UFC 285 altered that timeline drastically.

For the next 18 months, Grasso and Shevchenko would share a championship trilogy. Meanwhile, Fiorot racked up wins over Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield to cement herself as the clear-cut No. 1 contender. While she would’ve eagerly accepted a fight against whomever held the belt, Shevchenko regaining the belt certainly carries some weight in Fiorot’s eyes.

“I'm happy because she's the one who already had the belt when I arrived in the UFC,” she said. “It's really her that I was aiming for from the beginning. I was quite disappointed at first when she lost to Alexa because I really wanted to face Valentina precisely because she's a legend of the sport. So, for me, it's really an honor to fight against her.”