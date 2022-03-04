Manon Fiorot Returns Against Jennifer Maia on March 26

The matchup came together after Fiorot was removed from UFC 272 when Jessica Eye was forced out of the matchup due to injury. "The Beast" made waves in 2021, scoring three wins (including two stoppage victories) and hopes to run up the flyweight ladder quickly.

Maia, her toughest test to date, has split her last four fights with wins coming against Jessica Eye and Joanne Calderwood. The Brazilian is coming off a decision loss to Kaitlyn Chookagian.

The fight represents Fiorot's first matchup against a top-10 opponent and would put her on an inside track toward a potential title shot down the line in 2022.

More fights coming to UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus below:

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus – March 26, 2022, Columbus, Ohio

Lightweight

Marc Diakiese vs Viacheslav Borshchev

Featherweight

Luis Saldana vs Bruno Souza

Bantamweight

Chris Gutierrez vs Danaa Batgerel

Heavyweight

Ilir Latifi vs Aleksei Oleinik

Welterweight

Neil Magny vs Max Griffin

Flyweight

Jennifer Maia vs Manon Fiorot