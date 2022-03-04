Manon Fiorot Returns Against Jennifer Maia on March 26
French Flyweight Prospect Makes Her First Appearance of 2022 Against Former Title Challenger In Columbus, Ohio
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter @ZacPacleb
• Mar. 4, 2022
Fast-rising flyweight prospect Manon Fiorot returns for her first fight of 2022 against former title challenger Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus.
The matchup came together after Fiorot was removed from UFC 272 when Jessica Eye was forced out of the matchup due to injury. "The Beast" made waves in 2021, scoring three wins (including two stoppage victories) and hopes to run up the flyweight ladder quickly.
Maia, her toughest test to date, has split her last four fights with wins coming against Jessica Eye and Joanne Calderwood. The Brazilian is coming off a decision loss to Kaitlyn Chookagian.
The fight represents Fiorot's first matchup against a top-10 opponent and would put her on an inside track toward a potential title shot down the line in 2022.
More fights coming to UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus below:
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus – March 26, 2022, Columbus, Ohio
Lightweight
Marc Diakiese vs Viacheslav Borshchev
Featherweight
Luis Saldana vs Bruno Souza
Bantamweight
Chris Gutierrez vs Danaa Batgerel
Heavyweight
Ilir Latifi vs Aleksei Oleinik
Welterweight
Neil Magny vs Max Griffin
Flyweight
Jennifer Maia vs Manon Fiorot
Featherweight Bout
Nate Landwehr vs David Onama
