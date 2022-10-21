Manon Fiorot One Step Away From Her Ultimate Goal

Fighting former flyweight title challenger Jennifer Maia in Columbus, Ohio, Fiorot controlled nearly every moment of the fight and displayed a well-rounded game as she picked up another unanimous decision. For those keeping score, Fiorot hasn’t lost a round through eight frames.

Her performance against Maia even startled “The Beast” herself, who figured she was in for a tough night against her most credentialed opponent yet. Instead, she realized early that she could cruise to another clean sweep on the scorecards.

“Jennifer Maia was my first big challenge,” she said. “I knew that now I can actually fight a top-5 contender. At first, I was a bit impressed…I won that fight in a big way. So now I'm ready for any fighter.

“I was actually surprised by myself. That's also why I didn't finish the fight. From the first round, I found the fight easy, and I knew I could win by decision.”