Manon Fiorot | Journey To The Title Shot

Fiorot’s momentum hit a new level in 2022. She opened her sophomore campaign with a major jump in competition as she took on former flyweight title challenger Jennifer Maia in Columbus. To that point, Maia had given Shevchenko her toughest title push, so when Fiorot was able to easily handle the Brazilian over the course of three rounds, antennas went up in a real way. The performance, which included a well-rounded attack from “The Beast,” was also one that displayed an improved ability to go a full 15 minutes.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

With Shevchenko in somewhat desperate need of contenders, Fiorot appeared just one win away from potentially getting a shot at the title. The journey to that next fight was a little convoluted. She was scheduled to face Katlyn Cerminara in Paris in early September, but Cerminara withdrew, and Jéssica Andrade was deemed the replacement. Then, Andrade pulled out of the bout and replaced by Cerminara. Fiorot suffered a knee injury, pushing the fight back to UFC 280 in October.

When they finally faced each other in the Octagon, Fiorot passed the test. She wrangled the ever slippery and fleet of foot Cerminara en route to a decision win, and all signs pointed toward a shot at Shevchenko.

Established As Elite