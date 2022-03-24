Manon Fiorot Has Much More To Show

However, the fight game breaks in a good way sometimes, which is what happened for Fiorot. The 32-year-old was booked for a fight a couple weeks later and against another and more highly ranked former title challenger in Jennifer Maia. Had Fiorot gotten past Eye, she might’ve matched up with Maia afterward, so Fiorot sees the sequence of events as “a really good thing” as it’s a bit of a fast-forwarding of her climb up the flyweight ranks.

“(Maia) is a really tough opponent,” Fiorot told UFC.com through a translator. “I know she has good skill on the ground, too. She did five rounds against Valentina (Shevchenko), and all the judges say she won the second round, so I definitely respect her. I want to win against her.”

Related: Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

While Eye would’ve tested Fiorot’s grappling game, Maia is an even stiffer test in that sense.

A lot was made of Maia’s second-round success against flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko due to Maia getting a takedown and maintaining control of the champ, and her lone UFC finish came via submission.

At times, a quick opponent change can create a disadvantage for the fighter who was preparing for a completely different style of foe, but Fiorot and her team didn’t really see much of an alteration from Eye to Maia.