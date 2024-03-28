Manon Fiorot Has Gold On Her Mind

In her 12-fight professional career, Fiorot has gone to a fifth round once: a flyweight title fight win under the Extreme Fighting Championship banner in South Africa. Fiorot said she did a few more rounds and things were a little more intense in this camp, but for the most part, her schedule was about the same. As far as going the full 25 minutes with Blanchfield, Fiorot is ready for it even if she doesn’t expect the fight to go to the scorecards.

“I don't think it will go to the end because that's not my goal and that's not what I aim for,” she said. “If it's necessary, I've got good cardio. I know how to resist in long training sessions, long fights, long everything. I'm prepared. No problem.”

Fiorot and Blanchfield carry that same mentality. They have finished six opponents each, good for half of their professional wins. All six of Fiorot’s finishes have come via KO while Blanchfield carries four submission wins on her record.

