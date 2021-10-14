Manon Fiorot Feels Ready For Bigger Tests

The France native is 2-0 with two dominant stoppage wins in her “rookie year,” and along the way, she has displayed a sharp, tactical standup game. Her finishing instincts have opened eyes, as well, and it seems like she’s on a rocket-like trajectory up the division. However, she gets her toughest test at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont in Mayra Bueno Silva, a Brazilian submission ace who has shown the talent to compete with the best in the division. To Fiorot, Silva represents an opportunity to show off her entire skill set, and her intentions remain the same as always.

“I have no game plan for this fight,” Fiorot told UFC.com. “If I have to strike, I’ll strike. If I have to wrestle, I’ll do it. On the ground, I can finish the fight, too. My focus is on this fight. Not just a win, but finishing the fight.”

Given Silva’s submission record (both her UFC wins have come via armbar), there’s a sense that she will test Fiorot’s defensive grappling. Although Fiorot is prepared for that, she is anticipating a bit more of a standup battle and sees the matchup as an overall positive for her rising stock in the promotion.