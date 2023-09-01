The Real Work Starts Now For Manolo Zecchini

“It was the perfect time,” he said of his call to the UFC. “I’ve been waiting for this for ten years. And it wasn't only my dream, it was all our dreams, and it was exciting for me and for all of us after the sacrifice that we made together. I was at the table, and it was dinner time with my family and my manager wrote me the message and said, ‘Hey Manolo, you are in.’ It was amazing.”

Now the real work starts, as Zecchini is fighting a hometown hero who is battle-tested on the European scene. And he’s doing this in the always stacked featherweight division, where every fight is a tough one. But this is what he wanted, and he’s intent on making his mark on Saturday and beyond.

“I always say one thing: my first dream was to be in UFC and now I’m living my dream. But now the second dream is to be a legend inside the UFC. Not only in Italy, but the world.”