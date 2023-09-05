Manel Kape Wants To Feel Something

“Sometimes it becomes frustrating, having all these camps that I’ve been doing, and I know that I’ve been in great shape,” said Kape, who is penciled in to compete this weekend in Sydney at UFC 293 against newcomer Felipe dos Santos. “I was 28 years old, now I’m 29, and I’m about to turn 30 in November — I feel like this is wasted time in my career. I know I’m still young, but I’m losing good moments of my career.

“All these pullouts, all these fights that have been canceled, they happen for a reason but, at the same time, it’s a little bit frustrating.”

UFC 293 COUNTDOWN: Adesanya vs Strickland | Tuivasa vs Volkov

A March meeting with Alex Perez was canceled the day of the bout when the former title challenger fell ill backstage prior to their bout. A July engagement against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo was scheduled, but scuttled when the Brazilian wasn’t medically cleared to compete.

This weekend, he was supposed to face Kai Kara-France, only to have “Don’t Blink” suffer an injury that forced him to the sidelines, as well, opening the door for the 22-year-old dos Santos to hustle in and take his place.