Manel Kape | Revenge Is Sweet, A Championship Opportunity Will Be Sweeter

The bout with Royval was originally scheduled to take place in June, but when Kape suffered a broken foot in training, it opened the door for Van to step in and replace him, securing the win that landed him opposite Pantoja the week before. Now, “Starboy” had the chance to wrap up the year by turning back Royval and stating his case for a championship opportunity.

“After the win, it has to be the title next; there is no one and no doubt,” he said ahead of the contest. “I will finish Brandon Royval and be next.”

Kape made good on the first part of that two-piece, the part he could control, rolling into the Octagon and blowing through the Colorado native in the first round to register his third straight stoppage win. But when the time came for Van to defend his title earlier this year, it was Taira who stood opposite him.