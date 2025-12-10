Manel Kape Out To Make His Championship Case

That is what Manel Kape told me five years ago ahead of his UFC debut, and what the 32-year-old flyweight standout has been working towards each year since. But Kape’s UFC journey has been anything but straightforward, with his main event pairing with Brandon Royval this weekend to close out the UFC’s 2025 campaign feeling like a perfect encapsulation of how things have played out for the talented “Starboy.”

“Of course, my expectation was quite different at the start, at the beginning, but I think things are going well,” Kape said, reflecting on his ambitious outlook from the outset of his UFC run, which began with consecutive decision losses to Alexandre Pantoja and Matheus Nicolau. “I figured out the puzzles, the issues I had in the beginning and right now, I can tell I’m in a good spot.

“I learned that I have to take care of things one by one and let things flow, and everything is going to be a consequence of my work,” continued the flyweight contender. “I predicted many times in different years that I’m gonna be the champion, and then every year, some things go not the way I want, but the way that God wants.

“I truly believe right now I can tell that after this Saturday, I’ll be (closer) to my dream.”