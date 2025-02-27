Manel Kape | Made For Five Rounds

"I see this a title eliminator," Kape told UFC.com during fight week in Las Vegas.

"I didn't pull out of this fight, it was Brandon Royval. We both signed the contracts. I'm still here, with injuries or without injuries. I'm still going to this fight. Against Asu, I'm doing my job. I never choose opponents, and whoever they give me (I'll fight).

"In Australia. I was supposed to fight Kai Kara-France. They gave me a newcomer, and I faced him. I believe another person in my position will do (things) different to secure their ranking. But that's not who I really am.

"It could be a newcomer again, or it could be someone UFC offers me. I'll still accept the fight and show that I trust myself. The deeper message is that I trust myself, I trust my skills, and I trust my game, and I'm gonna win, whoever they put in front of me."

For Kape, the change in opponent is simply a case of him making the necessary adjustments. But the goal, and his motivation, are no different against Almabayev than they were when he was preparing to face Royval.