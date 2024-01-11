Manel Kape: “It’s Going To Be My Year”

Announcements
Flyweight Contender Manel Kape Sees His Path To Becoming A Champion In 2024, Starting With A Win Over Matheus Nicolau At UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2
When it was announced that Manel Kape was joining the UFC roster at the beginning of 2020, there was plenty of hype behind the flyweight star.
Kape had put together quite a career under the Rizin banner, establishing himself as one of the most exciting fighters competing in Asia, and he certainly entered the mix as a young and hungry fighter looking to make a splash.
UFC matchmakers wasted no time finding out if Kape was all that he was billed to be, as they put the talented Kape up against Alexandre Pantoja for his UFC debut. Kape held his own in the compelling matchup, but the fight was scored in favor of Pantoja.
Despite the result, the fight proved that Kape was not only ready to be in the UFC, but he had the goods to compete with the top tier at 125 pounds.
Kape’s defeat at the hands of Pantoja has aged very well in the three years since they fought, with Pantoja climbing the mountain to become the undisputed flyweight champion and with Kape sitting on the brink of title contention.
Today, Kape has felt the shift in the flyweight division and now he feels as if he’s one of the veteran contenders in a landscape of new talented fighters.
“Flyweight is one of, if not the most exciting division, in UFC,” Kape told UFC.com. “So much talent and a lot of young fighters who are hungry who want the spotlight and want to be in the rankings. The game has started to become tougher because [fighters] have been working harder for what they want. The matchmakers have been doing a great job bringing these top fighters [to the flyweight division] because it makes you train every day and be focused. You have to be ready because these young guys want the trophy.”
Kape might not consider himself one of the “young guys” anymore, but the 30-year-old is definitely locked in on claiming the flyweight belt. His four-fight winning streak has put him in a great position heading into 2024, and he’s determined to start the year off in a big way at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2.
Standing across the Octagon from him will be Matheus Nicolau, the last man to pin a loss to Kape’s record. The two flyweight contenders fought in March of 2021, with Nicolau winning a controversial split decision. Fighting Nicolau again wasn’t truly on Kape’s radar, but to get a rematch with Pantoja someday, he’ll have to beat every fighter the UFC asks him to beat.
So why not get a little revenge along the way?
“I beat him one time already, that’s the truth. Right now, I’m just really focused on my title fight; that’s what I’m looking for,” Kape said. “I don’t underestimate Mateus, but what I’ve seen from him, I don’t see any improvement. He’s the same guy I fought in 2021. Myself, I’ve improved a lot, like you’ve all seen. I’m a different fighter from 2021. I’ve been in this position before and every time I’ve won. It won’t be different this time.
“No, I’m not disappointed. Kai Kara-France didn’t take the challenge, so I have to be ready to face who is ready to face me. I am not looking for an easy fight. I fight everyone that is a top contender and my fight before was a newcomer. He was a tough kid. I’m here to fight; this is my job and it’s what I need to do. To be a champion you have to face everyone they give you.”
There is the maturity of Kape shining through. Not only has Kape dealt with tough decisions from the judges, but he’s had to deal with a handful of last-minute fight cancellations.
Even though Kape prefers to learn his lessons from fighting, difficult circumstances during his UFC tenure have helped him learn the value of patience and how to stay calm when the things out of his control have altered his path. That’s the reason he’s graduated from the “young guys” category, and he’s become a real title contender in 2024.
And he’s confident he’ll end the year with the flyweight belt firmly in hand.
“It’s good that I’m fighting on the first card of the year,” Kape said. “It’s a card that’s going to bring a lot of attention and a lot of people will watch. I’m the co-main event and that’s very important. I look forward to [this year] because I truly believe it’s going to be my year to reach what I’ve been working for.
“Beating Matheus Nicolau, I feel 100% my next one is going to be a title shot.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
