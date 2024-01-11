Manel Kape: “It’s Going To Be My Year”

Despite the result, the fight proved that Kape was not only ready to be in the UFC, but he had the goods to compete with the top tier at 125 pounds.

Kape’s defeat at the hands of Pantoja has aged very well in the three years since they fought, with Pantoja climbing the mountain to become the undisputed flyweight champion and with Kape sitting on the brink of title contention.

Today, Kape has felt the shift in the flyweight division and now he feels as if he’s one of the veteran contenders in a landscape of new talented fighters.

“Flyweight is one of, if not the most exciting division, in UFC,” Kape told UFC.com. “So much talent and a lot of young fighters who are hungry who want the spotlight and want to be in the rankings. The game has started to become tougher because [fighters] have been working harder for what they want. The matchmakers have been doing a great job bringing these top fighters [to the flyweight division] because it makes you train every day and be focused. You have to be ready because these young guys want the trophy.”