Manel Kape: ‘I’m The Next King Of The Division’

Manel Kape of Angola punches Zhalgas Zhumagulov of Kazakhstan in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Perez sits at No.6 in the rankings and is coming off a loss to Alexandre Pantoja last July. That was Perez’s first fight since 2020 after dealing with a long string of cancellations with Matt Schnell. His fight in 2020 was a title fight against former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

With the experience that Perez has, Kape understands the boost a victory this could give him in the division. But he believes it shouldn’t be that hard to be the one who leaves with his hand raised.

“It's a good matchup for me,” Kape said. “I am going to fight an opponent that has been fighting for a while. It's a guy that I don't know, but what I see I don't believe he's in shape to fight against me, so I believe it's going to be an easy win.”

Stepping into the Octagon with a record of 18-6 and having never been knocked out in his career, the 29-year-old believes that anyone that has to fight him needs to be prepared on many different levels, and if you aren’t, it may lead to a bad night in the office.