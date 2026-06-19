Manel Kape And Kyoji Horiguchi | A Rematch Nine Years In The Making

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That shared past adds a little extra drama to their upcoming tie, but as any fighter would tell you, there isn’t much to take from a first fight that came nearly 10 years prior.

Kape is keen to give Horiguchi “all the flowers” for the performance but is quick to point out that he was overachieving at the time, saying he trained with his cousin in Africa, a far cry from his current training home of Kleber Repolho Jiu Jitsu & MMA.

FIGHT WEEK INTERVIEWS: Andre Fili | Mitch Raposo | Manel Kape | Bia Mesquita | Navajo Stirling | Kyoji Horiguchi

“We’re different fighters, different environments, different resources,” Kape told UFC.com. “Things that I didn’t have before for a long time — I didn’t have that kind of resource. He had it already at that time… We went too far for where we came from for what we were doing. I was a young kid. Fearless. Talented. But not in the right garage. You had a Ferrari, but in a popular, ordinary garage.”

Horiguchi acknowledges as much, describing the 24-year-old Kape as a more “natural” fighter compared to now. The 35-year-old cites Kape’s technique as the most improved aspect around him, but he also jokes that a clash of heads suffered in that initial matchup makes his memory of the night a little foggy. Regardless, Horiguchi remains adamant that he’ll repeat 2017’s result in Las Vegas.