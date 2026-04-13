Mandel Nallo’s Time Has Finally Come

“Also, in the eyes of the people who tangentially watch MMA or casual fans, this is the only thing,” he added with a laugh. “I was in Bellator fighting good guys, and people would be like, ‘Why don’t you just sign with the UFC? Did you ever think about that?’ You can tell people you do MMA, but until you tell people you fight in the UFC, they’re like, ‘This guy is kind of a joke.’”

The 36-year-old Tristar Gym representative is certainly no joke, having amassed a 14-3 record with a 100-percent finishing rate over the course of his career, while standing for years as one of those hidden gems from an elite gym everyone around the sport would constantly mention as someone capable of competing at the highest level.

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Every gym has them, but many of them either struggle when they finally get their chance or never get a look at all, as the focus and dedication it takes to grind through those months and years waiting for your number to be called can be daunting. Fortunately for Nallo, “The Grind” has never felt like a grind, and the steady flow of elite talents onto the mats in Montreal has allowed him to always measure himself against the best in the sport and know where he stacks up.

“Depending on your mindset, it could get you down, but to me, it was always encouraging knowing,” began the UFC newcomer, pausing to find the right words to convey his thoughts. “I train with a lot of UFC guys, we have great guys at the gym, and I’ve never felt out-matched. I’m the guy where I just need an opportunity, I just need something to go right.