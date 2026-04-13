Mandel Nallo’s Time Has Finally Come

For a number of years, Mandel Nallo was one of the best Canadian talents competing outside of the UFC, plying his trade in various promotions around the country and building his resume before signing with Bellator and embarking on an eight-fight run with the established No. 2 in the industry.
But as anyone embedded in the MMA community can tell you, for people who casually follow the sport or only tangentially know of its existence, all that meant to most people he encountered was that he was some kind of hobbyist who must not have been that good because he wasn’t fighting in the UFC.
This weekend in Winnipeg, Nallo will make the walk to the Octagon for the first time in a fascinating showdown with English veteran Jai Herbert, finally bringing his talents to the biggest stage in the sport.
“It would have been such a shame to have me never been able to fight in the UFC,” began Nallo, who punched his ticket to the UFC lightweight roster with a first-round stoppage win over Cage Warriors champ Samuel Silva last September on Dana White’s Contender Series. “It obviously is the ultimate dream of every guy that says they want to do this as a job. I remember being in Bellator, and it was never cope — it was ‘this is where I’m happy to be. I’m fighting guys in a cage for money; what more can I ask for?’ — but I think it would have felt like a disservice to my career had I not ended up in the UFC at some point.
“Also, in the eyes of the people who tangentially watch MMA or casual fans, this is the only thing,” he added with a laugh. “I was in Bellator fighting good guys, and people would be like, ‘Why don’t you just sign with the UFC? Did you ever think about that?’ You can tell people you do MMA, but until you tell people you fight in the UFC, they’re like, ‘This guy is kind of a joke.’”
The 36-year-old Tristar Gym representative is certainly no joke, having amassed a 14-3 record with a 100-percent finishing rate over the course of his career, while standing for years as one of those hidden gems from an elite gym everyone around the sport would constantly mention as someone capable of competing at the highest level.
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Every gym has them, but many of them either struggle when they finally get their chance or never get a look at all, as the focus and dedication it takes to grind through those months and years waiting for your number to be called can be daunting. Fortunately for Nallo, “The Grind” has never felt like a grind, and the steady flow of elite talents onto the mats in Montreal has allowed him to always measure himself against the best in the sport and know where he stacks up.
“Depending on your mindset, it could get you down, but to me, it was always encouraging knowing,” began the UFC newcomer, pausing to find the right words to convey his thoughts. “I train with a lot of UFC guys, we have great guys at the gym, and I’ve never felt out-matched. I’m the guy where I just need an opportunity, I just need something to go right.
“It’s such a joy being in the gym with my friends every day — it’s not a slog — so just having it be that the majority of the work I do is pleasure makes it much easier. If I was trudging it out, day in and day out, I’m sure I would be sadder than I was, but I get to hang out with Aiemann (Zahabi), Louie (Sanoudakis), all the guys that I’ve been with since I was a teenager.
“This is the dream, so it was never too bad, and my skills have always kept improving.”
That mindset — and the hustle of fight-finder Jordan Dykler — allowed Nallo to hit the ground running following his release from Bellator, which resulted in his earning four wins in 15 months before finally getting the call to compete last fall in Las Vegas.
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Now, more than 15 years after winning his first amateur fight and over a decade after earning his first professional victory, he gets the opportunity to step into the Octagon against Herbert this weekend in Winnipeg and immediately show where he fits in the loaded lightweight division.
“You need a metre stick fight in the UFC, and luckily for me, it’s happening earlier than later,” said Nallo, who declared himself a “finished product” in his DWCS post-fight interview with Laura Sanko. “If you’re fighting a guy with one or two fights in the UFC, no matter how well you do, the fanbase and the matchmakers don’t really know what that means.
“But when you get a guy like Jai Herbert, it gives you the ability to avoid the mix of all these other guys who are 2-0, 1-0 who could be very good, but they’re fighting their way out of this pit below the Top 20. Whereas if you can put on a good performance against a guy with an established reputation, it’s like, ‘Jump into the Top 20 now; go get a fight there.’
“You see it happen all the time,” he added. “It happened with Benoit Saint Denis, Fares Ziam, Payton Talbott; they get one good fight against — it happened with Sean O’Malley against Eddie Wineland! He was good, everybody knew he was good, and it’s not like Eddie Wineland was his toughest opponent, but he was an established name, people knew who he was and so it was, ‘Oh wow! He did that to Wineland; now he can be in the mix.’
“So it’s a blessing to get a guy like Jai Herbert.”
And for Nallo, it’s also a blessing to get to open his UFC career fighting in Canada, surrounded by several of the best competitors in the country, and joining the efforts to further elevate the sport in the Great White North.
“Canada, as large as a country as we are, we’re not viewed like that; we’re this plucky group of guys that are figuring it out,” laughed Nallo, correctly articulating the perception of his home country in general and the combat sports athletes representing the Maple Leaf more broadly. “We don’t have a culture of combat sports. If you do this coming out of Canada, it’s because you really love it and you sought out the best places to learn it. There’s no wrestling in high school, we’re not learning anything to do with MMA unless you really focus on it, so being able to show your skills in Canada is a bonus and maybe helps cultivate some excitement in Canadian MMA fandom that I feel is missing these days.
“With this show, Mike (Malott) headlining, and then Aiemann fighting at the White House, hopefully there will be a resurgence of Canadian MMA ambassadors that can push the sport because there is nothing we want more than to see younger guys come up and believe they can do it.”
Saturday’s Fight Night event at Canada Life Centre boasts nine of the 16 Canadians currently signed to the UFC on the card, with Malott headlining opposite Gilbert Burns and Charles Jourdain and Jasmine Jasudavicius joining Nallo on the main card, and five others competing on the prelims.
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While he’s content to allow Malott and his longtime teammate Zahabi to be the faces of the Canadian uprising in the sport — “they’re more forward-facing,” he said with a laugh — Nallo believes that all he or anyone else has to do in order to connect with the audience is step into the fray, perform well, and show people who you genuinely are when given the opportunity.
“I think fighting well is a big thing,” he said when asked how he helps cultivate new fans and more fervor around Canadian MMA and its UFC stars this weekend in Winnipeg. “If you can score a finish, you don’t have to do anything crazy on the mic. Just being genuine is important.
“I think a lot of people think it’s showtime and time to really put on a character — and maybe that works for some guys, but I think just be yourself, to an extreme level. Don’t tamp yourself down. You win a fight, there is no other time to be yourself than then. Take that in, and I think you’ll really be supported for showing who you are, fully… unless you’re a real piece of trash!”
It took longer than expected and required him to have faith that things would eventually work out in his favor, but the moment is finally here for Nallo, and if there was any question about his readiness to compete at this level and make a statement straight, his response when asked about what he was looking forward to most during his initial UFC experience is all the answer you need.
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“I think when the bell goes, feeling your feet in the cage,” he said, a wide smile stretching across his face. “You feel it in sparring, but that’s always such a good feeling. ‘I get to be as fast as I want, I get to hit as hard as I want; this is ‘Go Time’ and the stakes are high.’
“There is no more heightened feeling than ‘anything can happen now,’ and there is no better feeling than when you’re fully awake in the cage.”