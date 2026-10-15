Mandel Nallo | Let’s Try This Again

Mandel Nallo rolled into his second UFC fight week with the same joyful appreciation and genuine enthusiasm as he did in April back in Winnipeg when he was making his promotional debut.
That week, he arrived as a highly regarded prospect fresh off a contract-winning turn on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, positioned in what he wisely assessed as a “measuring stick fight” against British veteran Jai Herbert. This week, the 37-year-old Montreal-based lightweight touches down in Edmonton looking to get things moving in the right direction again after his bout with Herbert started well, but took a turn for the worse, resulting in a first-round stoppage loss.
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“It’s awesome; it’s always the best,” Nallo said a few days out from his meeting with Nate Landwehr on the main card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Place. “Fight week is amazing.”
For some athletes, a loss like the one Nallo suffered in Winnipeg would dampen their spirits or harden them a little on the personality front, and in some cases, it would prompt major changes designed to find an acceptable answer to the questions regarding what went wrong in the bout and what needs to be done to address those issues.
But Nallo’s outlook has always been a little different, a little more measured than most of his contemporaries.
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“I think after a loss, you try to reformat, but not too much; you can’t throw away a lot of the good work you did,” began Nallo, who has been training at Tristar Gym for well over a decade. “You need to understand how it happened, and why it happened, but not remove and shift everything around.
“You’ll see guys after a loss where they’ll change teams, or maybe they’ll do less work because they’re like, ‘I worked that hard, and it didn’t pay off!’” he continued. “You have to stay committed to the work you know is correct, even though it’s hard, and understand how it happened and try to avoid having it happen again.
“It’s not fully behind me,” Nallo added. “I think zero of my losses are behind me, truly, but moving forward from them, I think that just comes from understanding there is no other way and having a network of support that trust and believe in you, where you trust in them just as much.”
The fight with Herbert was a condensed and synthesized snapshot of Nallo’s career to this point in some ways, as the respected Canadian has amassed a 14-4 record with one no contest, with each of his 19 fights ending inside the distance. While he’s split his wins fairly evenly between knockouts and submissions, three-quarters of his losses have been by strikes of some kind, though April was the first time it happened in the opening round.
Being a “kill or be killed fighter” requires one to understand how easily things can go the other way, and it’s his job to continue learning how to make sure he stays on the right side of things.
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Thus far, Nallo has done a pretty good job of that, and his perspective heading into his second journey into the Octagon suggests that he’s prepared to improve on his first showing this weekend.
“The last fight obviously didn’t go my way, but there were moments,” Nallo began. “We just need to make more of those moments happen.
“I think just be myself, and I think getting ahead of yourself in life will always burn you,” he added. “Whenever you think, ‘Okay, I’m made; it’s smooth sailing from here,’ that’s when your whole life falls out from under you, and you’re Wile E. Coyote off the cliff. You’ve gotta understand the work's not done, you’re never completely comfortable, and you have to continue to be switched on.
“It wasn’t going in, it was in the fight,” Nallo clarified when asked if the previous sentiment was a general life rule or something he was feeling in advance of the bout with Herbert. “I think every five seconds of a fight is totally different, but it’s the same in life. I know people who think ‘Oh yeah —I’ve got it good’ and then two months later, it’s ‘My whole life is falling apart.’ You’ve got to understand that the work never stops.”
The work that has been put in over the last several months has all been geared towards Saturday’s meeting with Landwehr, who is moving up to lightweight for the first time in the UFC after an entertaining 5-6 run in the featherweight division.
It’s another “measuring stick fight” for Nallo, and given the amount of attention and focus that was on him heading into his debut, it feels like the pressure to perform this weekend would feel a little greater, but that isn’t the case.
“A fight’s a fight,” Nallo said. “If I was fighting my second amateur fight, it would be the same pressure because if you don’t win, then who cares? It’s the same to me.
“It’s a nice position to be in because you never know what you’re going to get after a loss. They don’t set up matchups that they don’t think are going to be interesting, and so it’s nice to be at least perceived as a guy who will do well in these fights; now I just have to make good.”
And how good will it feel to make good this weekend?
“I’ll let you know Saturday,” Nallo answered with a laugh. “It always feels good enough, but never quite what you expect. It’s a great feeling, and then you’re reminded two seconds later, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve got to do this all over again.
“It’s always nice, but if you don’t love the job, winning is not going to make it any nicer. The training is what makes it fun.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.