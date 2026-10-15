Mandel Nallo | Let’s Try This Again

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

For some athletes, a loss like the one Nallo suffered in Winnipeg would dampen their spirits or harden them a little on the personality front, and in some cases, it would prompt major changes designed to find an acceptable answer to the questions regarding what went wrong in the bout and what needs to be done to address those issues.

But Nallo’s outlook has always been a little different, a little more measured than most of his contemporaries.

MORE UFC EDMONTON: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Malott: 'Nobody Gets To Do This Stuff' | Main Event Preview | Buckley: “I Need That Support Or Hate To Bring Out The Best In ‘Buck’”

“I think after a loss, you try to reformat, but not too much; you can’t throw away a lot of the good work you did,” began Nallo, who has been training at Tristar Gym for well over a decade. “You need to understand how it happened, and why it happened, but not remove and shift everything around.

“You’ll see guys after a loss where they’ll change teams, or maybe they’ll do less work because they’re like, ‘I worked that hard, and it didn’t pay off!’” he continued. “You have to stay committed to the work you know is correct, even though it’s hard, and understand how it happened and try to avoid having it happen again.

“It’s not fully behind me,” Nallo added. “I think zero of my losses are behind me, truly, but moving forward from them, I think that just comes from understanding there is no other way and having a network of support that trust and believe in you, where you trust in them just as much.”