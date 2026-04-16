Mandel Nallo | Don’t Miss The Debut

Paired up with Samuel Silva, who at the time was a 29-year-old Cage Warriors champion, “Mango,” previously known by the nickname “Rat Garbage,” entered their September matchup as the betting underdog.

Despite competing in front of UFC CEO Dana White for the first time, Nallo looked like he belonged in the Octagon from the opening second. Within the first 10 seconds of the fight, Nallo landed two stiff jabs, two calf kicks, and a front kick to the chin of Samuel Silva. The next 10 seconds played out in virtually the exact same fashion, with the front kick landing even cleaner this time around.

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After a couple of minutes of back-and-forth on the feet, Nallo landed a right hand as Silva closed the distance, dropping his opponent to the mat. A few ground-and-pound shots later, Silva was out. It was a clean performance for the Canadian, who proved it’s never too late to make a run at the UFC.

“I love the kicks to the face, the calf kicks,” White said after the fight. “I was telling the boys as you were playing this thing out. At first, I said you were going to stop him with that front kick to the face. Then, after one leg kick, I said, ‘No, he’s gonna finish him with a calf kick.’