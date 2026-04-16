Mandel Nallo | Don’t Miss The Debut

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series produced 46 contracts, with many of those signees already making their promotional debut.
But one athlete Canadian fans have long been waiting for will finally make his first official walk to the Octagon this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott.
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Mandel Nallo, a lightweight product of Tristar Gym in Montreal, entered the Tuesday night series as one of its older competitors at 36. Typically, it’s an opportunity reserved for younger prospects to stake their claim and punch their ticket to the big leagues, and Nallo was one of the few exceptions.
Despite having just 17 professional fights to his name, Nallo had been chasing the opportunity to fight on the world’s biggest stage since making his professional debut nearly 14 years ago, in June of 2012. And with a 100 percent finishing rate, it’s hard to deny him the opportunity.
Paired up with Samuel Silva, who at the time was a 29-year-old Cage Warriors champion, “Mango,” previously known by the nickname “Rat Garbage,” entered their September matchup as the betting underdog.
Despite competing in front of UFC CEO Dana White for the first time, Nallo looked like he belonged in the Octagon from the opening second. Within the first 10 seconds of the fight, Nallo landed two stiff jabs, two calf kicks, and a front kick to the chin of Samuel Silva. The next 10 seconds played out in virtually the exact same fashion, with the front kick landing even cleaner this time around.
MORE: Mandel Nallo Discusses Reaching UFC, Debut In Winnipeg On Saturday
After a couple of minutes of back-and-forth on the feet, Nallo landed a right hand as Silva closed the distance, dropping his opponent to the mat. A few ground-and-pound shots later, Silva was out. It was a clean performance for the Canadian, who proved it’s never too late to make a run at the UFC.
“I love the kicks to the face, the calf kicks,” White said after the fight. “I was telling the boys as you were playing this thing out. At first, I said you were going to stop him with that front kick to the face. Then, after one leg kick, I said, ‘No, he’s gonna finish him with a calf kick.’
“I do not love your age, but I love your style. Get over here, I’m going to give you a shot.”
And with those words, Nallo was in. Now, seven months later, he’ll make his UFC debut against nine-fight UFC veteran Jai Herbert, who’s shared the Octagon with Ilia Topuria, Renato Moicano, Farès Ziam, and Chris Padilla.
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On paper, it’s one of the tougher challenges a debutant has had to face, but it’s clear Nallo’s age and level of experience are being considered in this matchup. A win on home soil this Saturday, especially if he can collect a 13th career finish, will surely push Nallo’s name far up the lightweight ladder.
Don’t miss Nallo’s debut this Saturday, live on Paramount+.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Malott, live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada on April 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.