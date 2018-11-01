He is a man of the people — an undersized heavyweight who looks more like the toughest guy at your local dive bar than an elite professional athlete and someone who reached incredible heights in his mixed martial arts career after it looked like the UFC brass was right for wanting to buy out his contract.

Hunt is also a pioneer — a trailblazer for the current wave of Australian and New Zealand talent climbing the ranks in the UFC today, including Tyson Pedro and Tai Tuivasa, who he will fight alongside this weekend in Adelaide when he makes his 18th foray into the Octagon to face Justin Willis.

An undefeated heavyweight prospect set to headline Saturday’s event at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Tuivasa is not only Hunt’s protégé, but the rightful heir to his throne — a kid from West Sydney who is unfathomably tough, with thunder in his hands and far more athleticism than most would anticipate. Perfect through the first 10 fights of his career, including three consecutive victories in the UFC, he has the chance to stamp himself as a contender this weekend by beating Dos Santos.

Pedro also has a date with a former champion this weekend, stepping into the Octagon opposite Mauricio “Shogun” Rua prior to Hunt’s bout with Willis. While Tuivasa has more physical commonalities with the respected knockout artist, the start of Pedro’s time competing under the UFC banner has been more akin to Hunt’s experiences, as the raw, but talented light heavyweight has gone 3-2 to enter the weekend with a 7-2 record overall.