Malcolm Wellmaker | The Genuine Article

The first came in April against Cameron Saaiman and allowed him to quit his job as a union pipefitter. The second came less than two months later in Atlanta, Georgia, two hours and change down I-20W from his hometown of Augusta, against durable veteran Kris Moutinho. Those two wins pushed his record to 10-0, earned him accolades and praise, both within the MMA community and, more importantly, in his own community as well.

“There’s these two sides of the world I’m involved in now,” began Wellmaker, who makes his third appearance of the year this weekend at VeChain UFC 322 in New York City, where he takes on fellow DWCS grad Cody Haddon. “One is the world stage where it’s the UFC and my name gets tossed around by the critics asking where I fall in the rankings, what my real potential is and how much of an impact can I make on the division.

“And then my real life, my everyday life, where I go to my mom’s house every weekend to hang out with my nephews, every picture they’re in, they do because they wanna be like me,” he added, striking the customary closed fist pose everyone makes when taking pictures with fighters. “They tell all their friends in school how I’m this famous fighter and I knock people out, and because of that, my life, (everyone around me’s) lives are forever changed, and it’s not because of what I will accomplish in my career, it’s because of what I’ve already done.”