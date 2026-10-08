Malcolm Wellmaker | Starting Fresh

Quality looks were difficult to come by as was focused coaching in specific disciplines, prompting twice-a-week, four-hour roundtrips to Atlanta for boxing sessions that didn’t last as long as the drives. When he suffered a second-round submission loss to Juan Diaz in May, the Dana White’s Contender Series grad knew it was time to switch things up and moved to American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida as he prepared for Otari Tanzilovi on October 10.

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“I think there is no shortage of knowledge at my gym at home, but availability of my coaches — all of them work full-time jobs, they have families, mouths to feed,” began Wellmaker. “At ATT, my coaches are in the room twice a day — privates as well as big class — and then you think about the best partner I had was Jake (Faglier). When he’s not in the gym, the look I get isn’t as good, versus at ATT where I have — I can’t even list all the guys!

“It’s so many bodies, so many looks versus the limitations of availability that I had back home, which is why I was driving to Atlanta for boxing,” continued the 32-year-old. “That was the biggest thing was being around guys whose full-time job is training or coaching, and because of that, the amount of focused time I get, intense work I get, and the looks I get are that much more frequent than what I was able to get at home.”