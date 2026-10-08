Malcolm Wellmaker | Starting Fresh

Malcolm Wellmaker never wanted to leave Augusta or train anywhere other than Faglier’s Mixed Martial Arts, but he could see a change might need to happen.
Quality looks were difficult to come by as was focused coaching in specific disciplines, prompting twice-a-week, four-hour roundtrips to Atlanta for boxing sessions that didn’t last as long as the drives. When he suffered a second-round submission loss to Juan Diaz in May, the Dana White’s Contender Series grad knew it was time to switch things up and moved to American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida as he prepared for Otari Tanzilovi on October 10.
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“I think there is no shortage of knowledge at my gym at home, but availability of my coaches — all of them work full-time jobs, they have families, mouths to feed,” began Wellmaker. “At ATT, my coaches are in the room twice a day — privates as well as big class — and then you think about the best partner I had was Jake (Faglier). When he’s not in the gym, the look I get isn’t as good, versus at ATT where I have — I can’t even list all the guys!
“It’s so many bodies, so many looks versus the limitations of availability that I had back home, which is why I was driving to Atlanta for boxing,” continued the 32-year-old. “That was the biggest thing was being around guys whose full-time job is training or coaching, and because of that, the amount of focused time I get, intense work I get, and the looks I get are that much more frequent than what I was able to get at home.”
Although necessary, the change was difficult not only because of the close connection Wellmaker has to his hometown, but the family bond he’d forged with the Fagliers — Wellmaker refers to Jason Faglier Sr. as “Pops” — over the years.
“It’s so hard for people to understand how difficult a decision it was,” he said, shaking his head. “I think from the outside looking in, it’s ‘Oh, he made a decision. He wants to fix his career. He went to the best camp in the world; good for him,’ but it’s like… Imagine telling your mother, ‘I think there’s somebody that can do your job better.’ That’s how it felt.
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“I sat on the porch in the dead of night thinking, ‘How am I going to start this conversation with Pops? How am I even going to bring it up to Jake?’ It was hard, but as expected, the way they handled it was nothing short of how I expected them to be… They’re great men, they helped me to become the man I am today. They handled it with grace and gave me their full support.”
Consecutive losses shook Wellmaker to his core. He started his UFC career with consecutive knockouts, earning Performance Bonuses and heaps of attention, but a decision loss to short-notice replacement Ethyn Ewing halted his momentum.
Against Diaz, Wellmaker felt outmatched, a difficult thing for any fighter to accept.
“It was so hard to face that truth and immediately after, I remember saying to one of my coaches, ‘Maybe I’m not as good as I thought,’” Wellmaker said. “Fortunately, we talked, and then especially when I went to another place and saw how much that I wasn’t doing, it let me realize there is so much untapped potential.
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“My ceiling is as high as I thought it was. It’s just that I’ve got to bring it out.”
For the last several months, Wellmaker has been down in Florida, pushing to ensure he does exactly that this weekend in Las Vegas.
Working with coaches Steve Mocco, Pedro Munoz, and Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal, as well as an all-star cast of training partners, “The Machine” has been put through the wringer and feels a renewed belief in himself and his skills. Consistent, focused attention helped him sharpen his tools and start filling the gaps in his game. The education went beyond just daily sessions in the gym, extending to nights spent watching fights together, breaking down the action unfolding inside the Octagon.
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“It blows my mind that I got as far as I got just working with what I had because it’s a completely different experience,” Wellmaker said. “It’s the seriousness about it. What we do at ATT is serious work. Everybody is coming there with a goal they’re chasing, and we push each other.”
According to Wellmaker, all that pushing has produced appreciable gains, and he’s eager to show it on Saturday.
“I guess you gotta wait to see it, but every sparring day, you can imagine the people I’m going with — just absolute legends, and I tell you what: I got my a** whooped for three or four weeks straight,” he said, laughing. “Before I left for this fight — I’m not saying I was whoopin’ a**, but I wasn’t getting it like I was before… It’s not like these guys are taking it easy on me. Just to see the way I walked out my first couple weeks versus the way I walked out my last couple weeks — I don’t have to think I got better. The proof there. I see it. We have the footage. I’m doing everything so much better. I feel as prepared as possible and I’m so excited.
“The work’s gonna speak for itself.”
While it won’t be on display for all to see until this weekend, there are changes simply in the way Wellmaker talks about things that show he’s been soaking up the knowledge being shared with him in Florida.
Through his first few fights, any inquiry about how things may play out centered around finding his opponent’s chin and putting him to sleep. Asked the same thing on Wednesday, his answer was quite different.
“Go out there and work my plan,” he said. “That was one of the things that King Mo changed about my mindset. I came into my spar days at first at ATT like, ‘I need to win rounds. I need to win this round.’ My very first fight simulation in the cage, I left feeling horrible because I felt like I lost every round. I talked to him ,and he said, ‘It’s not about winning; it’s about working your game plan. You need to do this, you need to do this, you need to do this.’ … The next spar I had, I dominated, and all I did was worked my game plan, so when I go in there Saturday, all I have to do is work my game plan. The knockout is going to present itself, I promise, but I have very, very specific things that I want to do to make things stack in my favor, and as long as I do those, the rounds are gonna fall on my side, the knockout is gonna show itself, and I’m gonna walk out with my hand raised. I know this.
“Work on my game plan and stick my game plan,” he added. “Damn the adversity. Damn what he wants to do — I got a game plan, and I know how to work it.”
“The Machine” got an upgrade and its first field test is this weekend.
You’re probably going to want to tune in and check it out.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Duncan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 10, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.