Malcolm Wellmaker | The Future Is Still Bright

“I didn’t take the time to do the film study and find out how good he was. I didn’t take the time to really sit down with my coaches and have a conversation about how they feel about this guy and the other options that were provided. How did they feel about fighting up at 145 (pounds) when I was already a little — I ended up lower than we ended up fighting at.

“I wish I would have taken these decisions a little more seriously, not to prevent what happened, but so that when what did happen, on the other side of it, I could have more peace with it,” he added. “Now, I’m like, ‘Man! What if…’ There are so many things I didn’t bother with, and I would have had more peace if I did.”

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Wellmaker wanted to make things right straightaway, pressing his management to see if he could find a spot on the January 31 fight card in Sydney, Australia, or something else early in the year in order to get the sour taste out of his mouth. While a first-quarter fight didn’t materialize, being forced to sit with his position actually became a positive for the former pipefitter, who used it as fuel to turn the takeaways from his loss to Ewing into ways to improve as a fighter.

He drilled down on technique and trained with greater intentionality, desperate to ensure that the adversity he went through would yield positive results and took a little bit of additional solace in watching his last opponent show out in his second Octagon appearance earlier this year.

“One thing that is even better is after seeing what Ethyn did in his last fight,” he said. “I’m kinda not too ashamed of how we fought in our two days’ notice fight; it was a banger.”