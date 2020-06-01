Makwan Amirkhani Finally Invested in Himself

He put down that chocolate and decided to push himself unlike he had ever before. That epiphany has led Amirkhani to the shores of Yas Island, also known as UFC’s Fight Island, where he will fight Danny Henry at UFC 251.

“I see myself as a company and I didn’t take that great care of my company. I didn’t invest in myself the way I was supposed to,” Amirkhani said. “I learned so many things about being a professional athlete and now I have the chance to do something that doesn’t feel like work. I’ve done the right things and I’ve learned from these experiences. I’m 31 years old; I’m not a kid anymore and with these lessons I’m ready to make a statement on Fight Island.”

The statement that Amirkhani intends on making is that now that he has properly invested in himself and is taking his UFC career seriously, he is going to make plenty of waves in the stacked featherweight division.

“I gave so many advantages to my opponents in the past because I didn’t train like a professional,” Amirkhani said. “I wasn’t giving my best, and this will be the fight that I show everyone that I am just different. This fight has nothing to do with Danny Henry; it is about me under the big lights showing people how I can be successful now that I have put everything into this.”