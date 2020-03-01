The Making Of Tony Ferguson

With a 14-2 pro record, an Ultimate Fighter season 13 title and three UFC wins, he was on the fast track to big things in the Octagon when he was selected to compete on the UFC on FOX card in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 5, 2012.

Ferguson wasn’t on the FOX main card, but a bout in the featured FUEL TV prelim spot wasn’t a bad thing, and with a victory, he was likely to move into those coveted main cards.

Who would that victory come against though? His original opponent, Dennis Hallman, withdrew from the bout due to injury. Replacement foe Thiago Tavares followed suit. Eventually, it was Michael Johnson who got the call to face “El Cucuy,” and while “The Menace” had a spotty 2-2 UFC record at the time, none of that really mattered to Ferguson.

“When I was little, I used to go up and look at the tournament brackets and wonder who I was gonna wrestle next, and my dad says ‘why are you gonna do that? You’re gonna take yourself out of the game. Instead of worrying about what everybody else is doing, worry about what you’re doing.’ So that’s what I did,” Ferguson said before the fight.

It’s what Ferguson had been doing since he was a child. Whether in football, wrestling or baseball, he was a grinder, a California kid with a Midwestern mindset developed in Muskegon, Michigan.