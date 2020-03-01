The Making Of Khabib Nurmagomedov

If you’re the skeptical sort, you might assume that Khabib Nurmagomedov took his UFC 160 fight in May with Abel Trujillo simply because he didn’t want to have to be involved with the planning for his June wedding.

Not so, laughed the newly married lightweight up and comer.

“It was not because of the wedding,” said Nurmagomedov. “Our whole family participates in wedding preparation so the only thing the groom has to do is just to show up.”

Nice. And if Nurmagomedov was distracted by the impending nuptials, he didn’t show it on fight night, as he dominated Trujillo en route to a shutout three-round decision win, lifting his perfect pro MMA record to 20-0. The fight wasn’t without its share of drama though, as Nurmagomedov missed weight by two and a half pounds, leading to an altercation with his opponent at the weigh-in.

“Before the weigh-ins he did not shake my hand,” said Nurmagomedov. “It’s a gesture of disrespect where I am from. But I was composed and controlled my emotions during the fight.”

That he did, setting a new UFC record of 21 takedowns in 27 attempts, making what was expected to be an intriguing clash of rising lightweight stars a one-sided affair.

“I dominated because of my superior wrestling and grappling,” said the former Sambo champion from Dagestan. “I decided to take the fight to the ground where I have an advantage, and my wrestling will surprise quite a few fighters yet.”

So far, Nurmagomedov dominating and making things look easy has been par for the course, an impressive feat for someone who won’t hit his 25th birthday until September. He admits that his 2012 decision win over Gleison Tibau was his most challenging bout to date, but at the same time he says that he has never doubted that his hand would be the one raised at the end of the night. That’s a confidence and maturity borne in competition both in and out of conventional outlets.

“I have been fighting in the street and various tournaments since childhood and this experience and confidence helps me quite a bit,” he said. “Perhaps it's in my genes because my father is an accomplished athlete as well.”