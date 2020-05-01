The Making of Henry Cejudo

The Messenger Delivers

“If I believe I’m ready, I’ll do it,” Cejudo told UFC.com before his debut. “I believe I’m ready to go out there and fight with the best of them, I really do, even though I never fought in the UFC. It’s just because of how I train and how I put myself through so much suffering in training. But that’s up to the UFC and that’s up to the way I perform. My goal is to get up there and, eventually, I’m very confident that I will become a world champion.”

Cejudo’s first bout in the UFC would come against Dustin Kimura at bantamweight on December 13, 2014 in Phoenix, AZ. And while the bout took place at bantamweight, Cejudo vowed that he would fight at flyweight in the future.

Cejudo would go on to win his debut by unanimous decision, showing the world that he was able to successfully transition from the highest level of freestyle wrestling to the highest level of mixed martial arts.

After passing the initial test against Kimura, Cejudo settled in at flyweight and started making a name for himself as a real threat in the division. “The Messenger” put together consecutive wins over Chris Cariaso, Chico Camus and top contender Jussier Formiga.

Those four victories were enough to earn Cejudo a title shot against longtime flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC 197. Cejudo would be knocked out in the first round, suffering his first defeat. In his first bout back after losing to Johnson, Cejudo lost a split decision to perennial flyweight contender Joseph Benavidez.

Cejudo took nearly a year between his next bout, and since that brief break from the Octagon, he has never looked back.

It started with an impressive TKO finish over Wilson Reis in 2017, then he followed up with a unanimous decision victory over Sergio Pettis. Those performances set the stage for a rematch with Johnson at UFC 227, which took place in Los Angeles.

Johnson had successfully defended his UFC title a record eleven consecutive times, but UFC 227 would mark the end of an era, as Cejudo would accomplish the goal he set out to check off his list five years earlier. Cejudo defeated Johnson by split decision in a back and forth Fight of the Night performance.

Just like that, Cejudo had put together one of the most impressive resumes in combat sports. Olympic champion and UFC champion. He even had the presence of mind to call out the winner of the UFC 227 bantamweight main event, challenging whoever won the bout between TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt to a SuperFight.

Cejudo would get his wish but the fight wouldn’t come at bantamweight, as Dillashaw decided to move down to flyweight in an attempt to take the belt off Cejudo’s waist. The SuperFight was historic, as it marked the first UFC event of the ESPN era, taking place in Brooklyn, NY on January 19, 2019.

At the event’s press conference, Cejudo pulled out a snake and smashed it on the ground. This was the first time Cejudo showcased his future persona or utilized any sort of prop.

The highly anticipated bout would last just 32 seconds, with Cejudo knocking out Dillashaw in emphatic fashion. It was an amazing moment for Cejudo, who carried the weight of all the flyweights on his back. It would skyrocket Cejudo’s legacy to new heights and set him up for his next chapter.