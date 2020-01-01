Maki Pitolo Has Something To Prove

He brought it to Dana White’s Contender Series last summer, and now that he has a UFC fight under his belt, he is ready to live up to his nickname at UFC Auckland this weekend.

“I love the action. I always stand because I don’t like a boring fight and I don’t like to watch boring fights. I want everybody to know that we’re coming out and we’re throwing anywhere and anytime,” Pitolo said. “At the end of the day, I have to go in there and represent how I rock.”

Pitolo wasn’t able to rock like he wanted against Callan Potter in his UFC debut in October. A major reason why was that his first walk to the Octagon came in front of over 57,000 fans at Marvel Stadium, making UFC 243 the biggest event in company history when it comes to attendance.

And the nerves honestly got to the fighter out of Hawaii.

“To go from it sounding like I was just going to go spar at the Contender Series and then to going out there and getting rocked; the crowd alone rocked me and it was crazy,” Pitolo said. “The whole week leading up I was telling everyone that the crowd wasn’t going to get to me and then come fight night walking out in front of all those people it got to me.”