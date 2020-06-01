Maki Pitolo Can Enjoy The Ride Again

A move back up to middleweight was in order, and it was the division in which Pitolo earned his contract in the first place. While Pitolo mostly competed at 170 pounds throughout his career, and Dana White mentioned his preference to see the Hawaiian at that weight, “Coconut Bombz” knew what was best for his body. He reaffirmed that at UFC 250, where he earned a second-round stoppage over Charles Byrd to secure his first win in the Octagon.

“To be honest, 170 was taking a real bad toll on my body and my health,” Pitolo told UFC.com. “It was making me hate the game because I was just cutting a hell of a lot of weight, so 185 lit a new fire under my butt, and we’re here now. We’re dancing, and I love it. Thankfully, I’m blessed with a solid team, solid management around me, and these guys put me right where I need to be. Right in the perfect spot.”

Pitolo stayed in shape after that win and now has a bout set with Darren Stewart on August 8. Competing for the second time during the coronavirus pandemic has its advantages, such as already feeling acclimated to the new normal with which everyone finds themselves working.