The Bigger Picture | UFC 311

He won the title by taking down and submitting Oliveira in the second round when “Do Bronxs” was at the peak of his powers, riding an 11-fight winning streak and looking close to unstoppable. His first fight with Volkanovski was an all-time classic that forced people to reexamine their approach to counter-wrestling, while the second meeting was a stunning finish that came at the other end of the time spectrum compared to its predecessor.

He battled through rough spots against Poirier before showing his championship mettle by clamping onto a similar finish to the one he used to dispatch Moicano on Saturday, which was a high-risk, low-reward pairing against a streaking finisher that he showed zero hesitation in taking.

At every turn, Makhachev took on whoever was next in line and turned them aside, maintaining the same approach he carried while climbing the divisional ladder now that he’s seated on the lightweight throne, and it doesn’t appear to be changing. While he has double- and even triple-champ ambitions, the 32-year-old is also committed to defending his title whenever the UFC comes calling, and if he’s successful the next time out, the lightweight champ will draw level with “The Spider” for the most consecutive victories in UFC history.

We talk all the time about how defending a title multiple times is exceptionally difficult, and recognize the lightweight division as one of the two or three most competitive weight classes in the UFC.

Makhachev is dominating the 155-pound ranks like no one else, and it’s time we start including him in our G.O.A.T. conversations, because if he keeps this up for a couple more fights, there won’t be any discussions to be had; the title will be his and his alone.

Conditioning is King