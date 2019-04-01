Make-A-Wish Partners With UFC For Vegas Children

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada partnered with UFC to make World Wish Day 2019 as special as possible for 11 Las Vegas based children.
By Gavin Porter
• Apr. 29, 2019
Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada partnered with UFC to make World Wish Day 2019 as special as possible for 11 Las Vegas based children. The giant wish reveal was the largest single wish reveal that the local organization had ever done. The children that learned of their wish will start receiving their respective wish before summer concludes.
The 2019 theme for World Wish Day is ‘where there’s a wish, there’s a way.’ UFC raised over $250,000 for wishes last year and the President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, Caroline Ciocca, believes that UFC’s involvement in this record breaking reveal adds to the experience for wish kids.
"It's incredible to be able to share these type of moments with a partner like UFC," Ciocca said. " For the tentire team to be involved with posters and to share their energy with the kids is something they won't forget."
World Wish Day commemorates the inspiration for the founding of Make-A-Wish®: the granting of a wish for Chris Grecius on April 29, 1980 nearly forty years ago. Then 7 years of age, Grecius suffered from leukemia and wished to be a police officer.
With the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Grecius’ wish came true and helped to inspire the founding of Make-A-Wish, which today is a global organization that grants thousands of wishes to children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.
Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada is currently on pace to grant 175 wishes this year, and UFC hopes to be involved as much as possible.
"Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada is a long-time partner we proudly support," UFC Senior Executive President and COO Lawrence Epstein said. "We are really gratified that we can help them reach this amazing milestone."
To learn more about Make-A-Wish and the incredible work that they do, please follow this link: https://wish.org/
Gavin Porter is a writer and digital producer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews