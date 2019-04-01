Make-A-Wish Partners With UFC For Vegas Children

World Wish Day commemorates the inspiration for the founding of Make-A-Wish®: the granting of a wish for Chris Grecius on April 29, 1980 nearly forty years ago. Then 7 years of age, Grecius suffered from leukemia and wished to be a police officer.

With the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Grecius’ wish came true and helped to inspire the founding of Make-A-Wish, which today is a global organization that grants thousands of wishes to children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada is currently on pace to grant 175 wishes this year, and UFC hopes to be involved as much as possible.

"Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada is a long-time partner we proudly support," UFC Senior Executive President and COO Lawrence Epstein said. "We are really gratified that we can help them reach this amazing milestone."