Major Flyweight Stretch In March

Moreno arguably carried the division on his back, along with Deiveson Figueiredo, for the better part of three years, competing in six consecutive title fights from 2020 to 2023. After a split decision loss to Royval in February 2024, Moreno decided to take a well-deserved break from competition. That only lasted about nine months, but “The Assassin Baby” appeared revived and remotivated when he took on Amir Albazi in Edmonton en route to a dominant decision win. The bout is Moreno’s fourth in Mexico, but the Tijuana-born standout still seeks his first win in the country as a UFC fighter.

That milestone win won’t come easily, however, as Erceg is eager to return to form after a wild 2024 that saw him get an unexpected title shot. “Astroboy,” who made his UFC debut in June 2023, found himself across from Pantoja in Brazil following three consecutive wins, and he pushed the champion to the brink of defeat. Although he ultimately came up short, he earned everyone’s respect, particularly those who wondered whether Erceg was deserving of the shot in the first place. When he next appeared at UFC 305 in front of his hometown fans in Perth, however, he suffered a knockout loss to Kai Kara-France. He hopes to get things back on track against one of the best-known names in the division.

As Pantoja remains on the flyweight throne, it is not yet clear who he’ll defend his belt against the next time he makes the walk. After facing Erceg off three Octagon appearances and Asakura in his first UFC fight, it’s clear the title picture is wide-open and for the taking.