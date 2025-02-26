Major Flyweight Stretch In March

As the calendar flips to March, the spotlight shifts from the middleweight division to the lightest men’s weight class.
Flyweights take center stage in March, headlining two cards during the month as 125-pound contenders jockey for the inside track toward a shot at champion Alexandre Pantoja.
Order UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev
Arguably the man with the greatest opportunity to challenge “The Cannibal” next opens up the month’s slate as Manel Kape takes on Asu Almabayev in Las Vegas on March 1. “StarBoy” was tabbed as a future contender upon his signing to the roster, but the path has been rocky for the 31-year-old. Injuries and problems on the scale slowed his ascent, but when Kape is on his game, few can deny his quality. When Kape gets into the Octagon, the results are often spectacular. He won five of his last six (with three finishes), most recently putting a beatdown on Bruno Silva at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley.
The confident contender — who owns a win over title challenger Kai Asakura — has sought a rematch with Pantoja since the now-champion beat him in his promotional debut. A win on March 1 could serve as his ticket, but Almabayev is no slouch. Although the Kazakhstani man is stepping in for the injured Brandon Royval, he has his own argument for a shout at top contenders, as well. Overall, the 31-year-old is on a 17-fight winning streak, including four wins in four Octagon appearances. A win over Kape could boost him into contender status quicker than anticipated.
KAPE VS ALMABAYEV: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise
Before they lock horns, however, another flyweight matchup takes place in the UFC APEX. Charles Johnson, arguably the division’s hottest fighter after picking up four wins in 2024, takes on Ramazan Temirov. Johnson broke into the Top 15 after beating Azmat Maksum, Jake Hadley, Joshua Van and Sumudaerji in an eight-month stretch, bouncing back spectacularly from a three-fight losing streak that preceded it. After entering the Top 15, he is tasked with defending his spot against Temirov, who picked up a debut win in style against CJ Vergara. The first-round finish earned him a performance bonus, as well. Temirov is on a nine-fight winning streak overall and boasts 12 first-round finishes on his resume.
The confident contender — who owns a win over title challenger Kai Asakura — has sought a rematch with Pantoja since the now-champion beat him in his promotional debut. A win on March 1 could serve as his ticket, but Almabayev is no slouch. Although the Kazakhstani man is stepping in for the injured Brandon Royval, he has his own argument for a shout at top contenders, as well. Overall, the 31-year-old is on a 17-fight winning streak, including four wins in four Octagon appearances. A win over Kape could boost him into contender status quicker than anticipated.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X
Before they lock horns, however, another flyweight matchup takes place in the UFC APEX. Charles Johnson, arguably the division’s hottest fighter after picking up four wins in 2024, takes on Ramazan Temirov. Johnson broke into the Top 15 after beating Azmat Maksum, Jake Hadley, Joshua Van and Sumudaerji in an eight-month stretch, bouncing back spectacularly from a three-fight losing streak that preceded it. After entering the Top 15, he is tasked with defending his spot against Temirov, who picked up a debut win in style against CJ Vergara. The first-round finish earned him a performance bonus, as well. Temirov is on a nine-fight winning streak overall and boasts 12 first-round finishes on his resume.
Moreno arguably carried the division on his back, along with Deiveson Figueiredo, for the better part of three years, competing in six consecutive title fights from 2020 to 2023. After a split decision loss to Royval in February 2024, Moreno decided to take a well-deserved break from competition. That only lasted about nine months, but “The Assassin Baby” appeared revived and remotivated when he took on Amir Albazi in Edmonton en route to a dominant decision win. The bout is Moreno’s fourth in Mexico, but the Tijuana-born standout still seeks his first win in the country as a UFC fighter.
UFC MEXICO CITY: View The Card | Buy Tickets | VIP Experiences
That milestone win won’t come easily, however, as Erceg is eager to return to form after a wild 2024 that saw him get an unexpected title shot. “Astroboy,” who made his UFC debut in June 2023, found himself across from Pantoja in Brazil following three consecutive wins, and he pushed the champion to the brink of defeat. Although he ultimately came up short, he earned everyone’s respect, particularly those who wondered whether Erceg was deserving of the shot in the first place. When he next appeared at UFC 305 in front of his hometown fans in Perth, however, he suffered a knockout loss to Kai Kara-France. He hopes to get things back on track against one of the best-known names in the division.
As Pantoja remains on the flyweight throne, it is not yet clear who he’ll defend his belt against the next time he makes the walk. After facing Erceg off three Octagon appearances and Asakura in his first UFC fight, it’s clear the title picture is wide-open and for the taking.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 1, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.