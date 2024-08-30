Mairon Santos' Journey Of Love And Perseverance

To some extent, every fighter reaching one of their goals in front of the world has an element of love to it – love of competition, love of the sport, etc., but Mairon Santos winning The Ultimate Fighter last Saturday in Las Vegas ticks different boxes, and it all began in Duque De Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the home Santos loved, but had to leave in order to chase his dreams of becoming a UFC fighter.

Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili | Riyadh Season Noche UFC

It was 2021. Santos already won his first 12 pro fights, but his career had stalled. He had thought his sporting career was going to be on the pitch, but a foot injury ended his soccer ambitions at the age of 12. A year-and-a-half after the injury, he still thought he could recover, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“I was still trying to play soccer, but every time that I would put the shoes on, my big toe would bleed, and I wouldn't be able to kick,” he recalled. “With the injury that I had at the time, not even the best shoes would've helped me.”